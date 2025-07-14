Sovereignty Denies Belmont Glory as Journalism Plots Next Move

The rivalry between Sovereignty and Journalism stepped into the Belmont Stakes, bringing with it the excitement of a classic rematch you’d see in the movies. Sovereignty, coming off that big win at the Kentucky Derby, was set to face off again against Journalism, who had just missed out on the Derby but bounced back to take the win in the Preakness. Their clash was set up as a showdown between the Derby champion and the middle jewel winner—a duel that really got racing fans excited.

So, when the gate swung open at Saratoga on June 7, Journalism, the morning-line favorite at 8–5, took off right away, chasing after Sovereignty, who was hanging back just behind the early leader. Journalism made a strong move on the far turn, taking the lead and seeming ready to clinch his first Belmont victory. The colt really kicked it into high gear during the late stretch, but Sovereignty, under Bill Mott’s training, managed to find an extra boost. With Junior Alvarado on board, he really pulled ahead, winning by three lengths in a time of 2:00.69.

The result was just like their Derby rematch, and Mott, Sovereignty’s trainer, mentioned, “We had a repeat of the Derby. What it means is it’s for real. That’s three really good horses [including Baeza], and I’m glad he was able to put in a race like he did in the Derby.” The outcome really confirmed Sovereignty’s fresh approach—skipping the Preakness turned out to be a smart move—and now Journalism is looking forward.

A few weeks later, at Santa Anita Park, Journalism showed us a sneak peek of what was coming next. On X, @sdhorserace reported: “Journalism worked 6-furlongs in a bullet 1:12 at Santa Anita Park, Saturday for Michael McCarthy. 1/5. The winner of the G1 Preakness is being considered for the G1 Haskell at Monmouth Park July 19th.” So, it looks like McCarthy is gearing up to send Journalism to take on the Grade 1 Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park in just a few days.

The race attracts some amazing horses from all over the country and is a highlight of the summer—just right for a colt with Journalism’s impressive background. Going from Belmont runner-up to Haskell contender really shows off some serious resilience and smart planning.

Journalism tackled the challenge of three legs in five weeks, showing off some serious grit and class along the way. So, with some focused training happening at Santa Anita and a smooth path to Monmouth ahead, McCarthy’s team is looking to make the most of that momentum. Both Sovereignty and Journalism really set the bar high this season, and even the rival trainers can’t help but show their admiration for them.

His candid views on both Sovereignty and Journalism

Bob Baffert shared his thoughts on the exciting showdown between Sovereignty and Journalism at the Belmont Stakes, before the event, giving a thoughtful and respectful take on how both colts have performed throughout the season. He mentioned, “It will be exciting. I have a lot of respect for Journalism and Sovereignty and Baeza. I think (Rodriguez) fits with them.”

For a trainer, it was more important to see high-quality racing and good horses than to see who won or lost. Baffert additionally addressed Journalism’s success, saying, “I have been watching Journalism all winter, chasing him all winter. He just keeps getting better and better and better. I think he is the horse to beat.” It really showed a strong vote of confidence for Journalism, recognizing how much the Preakness Stakes winner has improved and stayed consistent over the last few months.

Baffert’s take after the Belmont Stakes wasn’t really about focusing on the loss; it was more about appreciating the top talents in the sport. These two horses definitely draw in the fans to watch the events!