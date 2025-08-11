Sovereignty Gets Reality Check by This Horse Racing Legend Before Travers Stakes

Recently, according to a report by Thoroughbred Racing Commentary (TRC), Godolphin reclaimed its position at the pinnacle of the global ownership rankings, a testament to their unparalleled success across continents. This season, all eyes have been on their standout three-year-old, Sovereignty. With wins in the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, and Jim Dandy Stakes, he’s really changed the game for American racing. Now, he’s gearing up for the G1 Travers Stakes. Despite having all the spotlight locked on him, Sovereignty isn’t really the top horse for Godolphin.

There’s also another horse, Rebel’s Romance, who has subtly highlighted the depth and versatility of Godolphin’s operation. So, checking out their official website, it looks like the veteran turf champion recently scored a big win in the G1 Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten on August 10. This victory not only brought his total to eight top-level wins but also shows just how Godolphin’s influence goes way beyond just one standout horse.

Rebel’s Romance, a seven-year-old gelding by Dubawi, really stands out as a testament to Godolphin’s lasting excellence. His recent win in Germany was a real showcase of resilience. He kept up with the pace-setting Junko and then made a strong move in the final furlong, finishing ahead by three-quarters of a length.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Young jockey Billy Loughnane rode him to this victory, marking his first G1 success. This win really adds to an impressive resume, featuring two Breeders’ Cup Turf titles, wins in the UAE, Qatar, and Hong Kong, plus over $14 million in career earnings—making him Godolphin’s most successful racehorse.

AD

So, his trainer? Absolutely delighted by this win, Charlie Appleby stated, “What more can you say about Rebel’s Romance? He writes his own story. I am delighted for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and team Godolphin, to have a horse who continues to give us such enjoyment at the top level. It’s a great occasion for Billy, and I’m sure this will be the first of many G1 winners. For him to be able to get his first on a horse like Rebel’s Romance, I’m sure it will be a very memorable day.”

via Imago Credits – X / @godolphin

The horse’s steady performance on the world stage really reflects Godolphin’s overall approach: a mix of homegrown talent, smart planning, and the ability to adjust to different racing environments. Godolphin really stands out in the TRC rankings, thanks to the impressive skills of Sovereignty on dirt and Rebel’s Romance on turf. They’re way ahead of competitors like Coolmore and Juddmonte by a huge margin. So, aside from Rebel’s Romance being on top, how’s Sovereignty shaping up ahead of his G1 challenge?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His confidence in Sovereignty

Bill Mott, the Hall of Fame trainer for Sovereignty, is feeling pretty confident as we gear up for the $1.25 million Travers Stakes on August 23, which is often called Saratoga’s “Midsummer Derby.” After some impressive wins in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, Mott’s approach of spacing out the races—like skipping the Preakness to save the colt’s energy—has really paid off, keeping Sovereignty sharp and fresh.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sovereignty recently had a breezy four-furlong workout at Saratoga’s Oklahoma Training Track, timing in at :48.89, all while Mott and assistant trainer Neil Poznansky kept a close eye on things. With complete confidence, Mott said, “We don’t need to have him do much more, but just another horse to keep him interested and finish his workout well. You try to balance it out. You try to do enough without doing too much. You want to keep them strong and keep them feeling good, but keep their legs under them and in good shape. So far, we’ve accomplished that, and he’s doing very well.”

The results really say a lot. Sovereignty, with over $5 million in earnings, is definitely the horse to watch as we head into the Travers. Mott is really looking to snag his first Travers win before he hangs up his boots, and this campaign could really boost both Sovereignty’s legacy and the reputation of his Godolphin ownership.