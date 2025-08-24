Sovereignty Handler Shares Update After Winning $1.25 Million Race

Well, after any big race, it is a critical time for a horse because their body and mind need careful recovery. Sovereignty, fresh off his 10-length win at the Travers Stakes triumph, is a perfect example of how champions handle this crucial period. Despite the grueling effort on the track, updates from his handlers show that Sovereignty is recovering well.

A recent video shared on X by agentes305 had fans smiling: Sovereignty was calmly grazing, green blanket draped over him, with a handler nearby. The caption? “SOVEREIGNTY looking good and calmly grazing by his stall the morning after his victory in the G1 TRAVERS STAKES.” It’s simple, but seeing him this relaxed is a big deal; it means he’s not just physically fine, he’s mentally at ease too. That sense of calm is especially reassuring given the history of racehorses facing serious post-race complications.

For instance, Jayarebe, a 3-year-old colt from France, collapsed and died shortly after the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Del Mar due to a cardiac event. Similarly, at Cheltenham, Abuffalosoldier and Bangers And Cash both collapsed and died from cardiac failure shortly after their races, highlighting the very real risks horses face during intense competition. So, what makes Sovereignty’s recovery look so smooth?

Trainers focus on more than just muscles; they ensure hydration, guide cool-down walks, monitor for minor soreness, and sometimes use light massages or cold therapy. Horses are creatures of habit, so maintaining familiar routines and stable environments helps their mental well-being too. Combined with careful veterinary oversight, these measures allow fans to see Sovereignty calm, happy, and ready for whatever comes next, a reassuring contrast to the tragedies that have occurred in the past. But let’s not forget, this race wasn’t easy.

Sovereignty dominates Travers

Sovereignty came into the Travers Stakes as the nation’s top-rated 3-year-old, and he left his mark. The Kentucky Derby winner dominated by pulling away by an eye-popping 10 lengths in the $1.25 million Grade 1 race. That makes him the first horse since Thunder Gulch in 1995 to sweep the Belmont, Jim Dandy, and Travers.

Sent off at 1-4 odds, he hung back early, tracking the leaders with ease, before jockey Junior Alvarado let him loose in the stretch. “We are witnessing greatness,” shouted track announcer Frank Mirahmadi as Sovereignty widened his lead, crossing the finish line in 2:00.84 for 1¼ miles.

Trainer Bill Mott, finally tasting Travers glory in his 14th attempt, called Sovereignty “the best 3-year-old I’ve trained,” while Alvarado didn’t hold back either, calling him “the horse of a lifetime.” With four straight wins: the Kentucky Derby, Belmont, Jim Dandy, and now Travers, Sovereignty is 6-for-9 with over $5.8 million in earnings.

Next up is the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar, where he’ll likely face Preakness winner Journalism and the top older horses. “He’s big, strong, very mature, and we’re just excited to see what he can do,” said Godolphin USA bloodstock director Michael Banahan. If this season is any indication, fans have every reason to be on the edge of their seats.