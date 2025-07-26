Sovereignty Leads Jim Dandy Stakes Predictions Despite Sacrifice Behind Kentucky Derby Bid Resurfaces

Another weekend, another big race day at the iconic Saratoga Racecourse. On July 26, five exquisite equine beasts will lock horns with each other in a bid to win the G2 Jim Dandy. Among them, all eyes will surely be on Sovereignty, winner of two Triple Crown races earlier this year. As it would seem logical, fans already seem to have lent their vote of confidence to the son of Into Mischief.

Trainer Bill Mott, though, keeping up with the whimsical and expect-the-unexpected nature of the sport, isn’t done being cautious. “It looked okay,” was all the Kentucky Derby-winning horse racing trainer had to say after Sovereignty’s workout at Saratoga last Saturday. But while Mott’s reluctance to claim victory so soon is understandable, it might also have something to do with the Kentucky thoroughbred’s past history as well.

In an article by the official Kentucky Derby website from July 24, fans have been cautioned not to place all their eggs in Sovereignty’s basket. The article admits that the colt would be the horse to beat at the upcoming $500,000 Grade 2 race, but also reminds the horse racing fans that the weekend race would be a preparation for next month’s Travers (G1). And that’s where things get a little murky.

Kentucky Derby notes that Sovereignty has a record of fumbling in races en route to even bigger competitions. To justify the point, the Thursday article highlights how the Bill Mott-trained horse lost the 2025 Florida Derby to Tappan Street as the former prepared hard for the next race at Churchill Downs. “ He’ll be tough to beat if he brings his A game to the Jim Dandy, though it’s worth noting this is a prep for next month’s Travers (G1), and it’s possible Sovereignty will be short of his absolute best. Remember, he lost the Florida Derby (G1) when prepping toward a peak performance in the Kentucky Derby,” the report almost sounded ominous.

