Sovereignty Luck Continues as Kentucky Derby Winner Gets Advantage in $1.25 Million

$5,004,520. That’s how much Sovereignty has racked up in 2025 alone. Yes, just this year. Forget his lifetime earnings of $5,147,800 for a moment, this 3-year-old colt, trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott and owned by Godolphin, has been unstoppable. And now he’s headed to the $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga on August 23, with another chance to flex. But let’s be real: nothing comes easy in a Grade 1 race, and every challenger knows he’s the horse to beat. So, who will dare to challenge this rising superstar?

He’s going to face four competitors, but Sovereignty’s season reads like a highlight reel. Four wins, one second-place finish in five starts, including a 1½-length victory over Journalism in the Kentucky Derby, skipping the Preakness, and a 3-length win in the Belmont Stakes, again over Journalism. Nearly flawless. All that momentum now heads straight into Saratoga, where Mott is gunning for his first Travers Stakes victory. But will history repeat itself, or is a twist waiting this summer? Well, the twist is here.

We know, post position is crucial in horse racing, and here’s the layout for this race: Magnitude (Post 1), Bracket Buster (Post 2), Strategic Focus (Post 3), Sovereignty (Post 4), and McAfee (Post 5). Sovereignty sits in post 4 and goes off as the 2-5 favorite, aiming for his third straight Grade 1 win. Even in a five-horse field, nothing is guaranteed, every move counts, and the right split-second decision could make or break the race. But can Sovereignty hold his edge when it matters most? Seems so as luck is on his side.

Sovereignty draws post position 4 and don’t let the number fool you. It’s actually a sweet spot. Not pinned to the rail, not forced wide on the outside, he has room to maneuver, choosing inside or outside while staying in command of the race. In a five-horse field, that’s a huge edge.

Combine that with his closing speed and a streak of luck this season, and you’ve got more than just a favorite, you’ve got the horse everyone will be watching when the gates fly open this Saturday at Saratoga. But there’s another advantage working in Sovereignty’s favor, too.

One more lucky break might be all Sovereignty needs

Some of the top 3-year-olds, like Journalism, Baeza, Gosger, and Goal Oriented, opted not to enter the Travers Stakes. That means they won’t face Sovereignty this time. But the field still has strong competition. Sovereignty has been based at Bill Mott’s Saratoga barn since May, sharpening for this race with a 1-length win over Baeza in the Grade 2 Jim Dandy on July 26. He’s aiming to give both Hall of Fame trainer Mott and jockey Junior Alvarado their first Travers victory. But the challengers in the field are no pushovers.

Other contenders include Magnitude, trained by Steve Asmussen and the morning-line second choice at 2-1. Once an early Triple Crown hopeful, Magnitude was sidelined by an ankle injury but bounced back to win the Iowa Derby on July 5. Asmussen and Magnitude’s owners also claimed the 2022 Travers with Epicenter.

Then there’s Strategic Focus, the 6-1 morning-line third choice, trained by Chad Brown. A late starter in April, he broke his maiden on debut, won an allowance race (though was disqualified), and in his most recent start, the Curlin Stakes on July 25, finished third after a troubled stretch run. Even with strong opponents, can Sovereignty’s momentum keep him ahead? Yes.

Sovereignty has shown he can overcome tough starting positions. In the 2025 Kentucky Derby, he started from Post 18, near the outside, and still defeated a 19-horse field. Then in the 2025 Belmont Stakes, he drew Post 2, a more balanced spot, and secured his second Triple Crown victory.

These results show his ability to adapt, whether starting from the far outside or a more favorable inside position. With that experience and the right post for the Travers, Sovereignty looks ready to take on the field once again.