Sovereignty Makes Horse Racing Analyst Eat His Words as Comeback Imminent

The horse racing season just keeps getting more exciting! Now that the Haskell Stakes have just finished, with Journalism claiming victory after that impressive Preakness win, the Jim Dandy races at Saratoga are here, and analysts are rushing to make betts on the 1 and 1/8th mile race on a five horse field, now considering the horses racing are none other than Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty, along with Baeza, Sandman, Mo Plex, and Hill Road, analysts aren’t left with much room for doubt on who might win!

In fact, in a recent episode of MyRailBirds with Rob Conway, Andy McNamara, and Mark McKelvie, all three analysts unanimously agreed about Sovereignty’s impending win in the Jim Dandy. Mark McKelvie started off the conversation saying without a doubt, “The Jim Dandy, it goes to Sovereignty. We saw how incredible he was in the two parts of the Triple Crown.” Sovereignty did not run in the Preakness Stakes after the Kentucky Derby, and judging by his form now, this was clearly for the best.

“It would have been pretty cool to see him run in the Preakness, but what I’m looking forward to is down the road, him and Journalism meeting up once again.” Considering Journalism also seems to be on a winning streak, it would be cool to see these two horses race it out once more; however, if the conversation on this episode of MyRailBirds is anything to go off of, then it doesn’t look like Journalism stands a chance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Betting host Andy McNamara had to eat his words later on in the talk, saying, “I bet against Sovereignty in the Kentucky Derby.” He, however, then pointed out his mistake by adding, in retrospect, “We know the speed [Sovereignty’s], we’ve seen the power, and we’re not gonna get a great price on it, but we’re going for points.” He added that there would be a chance for the other horses if Sovereignty were taken out of the race. “If you take Sovereignty out and put somebody else in, wide open field. Sovereignty wows me.” However, for now, things are looking pretty one-sided with Sovereignty having 2-5 odds of winning.

A brief look into Sovereignty’s victories: Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes

Despite the rain and having to race from an outer post, #18 specifically, Sovereignty managed to beat the crowd favourite Journalism to win the Kentucky Derby. Trainer Bill Mott, then, very wisely kept Sovereignty out of the Preakness to instead focus on the Belmont, where the Kentucky Derby winner managed to get a solid three-length victory over Journalism.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Though Journalism won the Preakness Stakes in Sovereignty’s absence, Sovereignty’s win in the Belmont Stakes meant that he was the first horse since 2018 that win two legs of the Triple Crown. The last horse to do it seven years ago was Justify, well, he won the whole Triple Crown, i.e., all three races, the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes, which might have been the case for Sovereignty had he not been put on rest for Preakness, but Bill Mott had a bigger picture in mind.

Now, with the Jim Dandy ahead of him, and all wagers placed on him, Sovereignty and Bill Mott are looking at an additional $500,000, something that will hold this team in good stead as they prepare to take on other races, perhaps the elite Breeder’s Cup Classic, where Journalism, winner of the Haskell Stakes, has already scored a spot!