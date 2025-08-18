Sovereignty Makes Rival Trainer Quake in His Boots After Controversial $1.25 Million Race Comment

Sovereignty is gearing up for the $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga, looking to help trainer Bill Mott snag his first win in the legendary “Midsummer Derby.” The dominant 3-year-old, owned by Godolphin, has already racked up wins in both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes this year. Just recently, the horse took home the Grade 2 Jim Dandy at Saratoga, keeping an impressive 4-for-5 record this season. Mott, who always keeps things in perspective with high hopes, highlighted how crucial it is for Sovereignty to just show up and do its thing.

“I thought that went well. It was something very similar [to] or what we wanted—a decent five-eighths. We’re not taking anything for granted. The horse has to show up and run a big race if he is going to win. He should be ready. He should be fit. There shouldn’t be any excuse for him not being fit,” the trainer said after Sovereignty’s last five-furlong workout at Saratoga before the Travers, where he finished with a time of 1:01.82.

But, in the midst of Sovereignty’s success, rival trainer Chad Brown, whose horse, Strategic Focus, will run in the Grade 1 challenge, openly acknowledged the colt’s edge with an honest remark. As per NYRA, he said, “If Sovereignty runs his race, everyone is going to be running for second, but I’m OK with that. I’d be happy with that, but it’s Saratoga, and anything can happen. I have a horse that’s sound, healthy, fresh, and lightly raced, and it’s a race I’ve always wanted to have success in, so I want to take a shot.”

Absolutely, the trainer was really open about just how dominant the colt is. However, Brown’s words capture the essence of Saratoga: even when a clear favorite looms large, the atmosphere, the course, and the history can conspire to deliver surprises.

Sovereignty has definitely made a name for himself, but Brown’s determination shows that there’s always hope and ambition right around the corner. So, what are the odds like heading into the race?

Sovereignty is set to dominate the racetrack once again

Sovereignty, the 2-5 favorite, has landed post position 4 in a tight five-horse field at Saratoga for the $1.25 million Travers Stakes. This spot is considered a great tactical advantage—it’s close enough to the rail to save some ground but not so boxed in that it limits options—giving the horse both flexibility and control right from the start of the race.

Also, big names like Journalism, Baeza, Gosger, and Goal Oriented have decided to steer clear of him, creating a situation that really plays into Sovereignty’s strengths. Sovereignty has a great setup going for it. Not only is it in a good spot and facing a manageable field, but it’s also been training at Bill Mott’s Saratoga barn since May. This means it’s getting some personalized prep and knows the track well.

With his narrow victory in the Grade 2 Jim Dandy at the same place, and with key competitors missing, it looks like Sovereignty is on track to help both the trainer and jockey snag their first win in the Travers. It’s shaping up to be a straightforward victory, but one that’s definitely well-deserved.