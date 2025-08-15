Sovereignty Meets Heated Rival for $1.25 Million Race in Path to 2025’s Best Horse

Sovereignty has really been on fire in 2025, solidifying his place as the top three-year-old colt of the season. This horse has really made a name for himself, winning the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, plus a strong victory in the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga. He’s shown his talent over and over again with Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott guiding him. His ability to switch things up—whether he’s pushing hard or coming from behind—has really kept his opponents on their toes.

The son of Into Mischief is gearing up for the $1.25 million Grade 1 Travers Stakes on August 23, a race that Mott has always wanted to win but hasn’t yet achieved. But the “Mid-Summer Derby” isn’t going to be a walk in the park without some challengers in the mix. One of the faces you might recognize from Sovereignty’s past is Bracket Buster.

As BloodHorse’s Assistant News Editor Sean Collins reported on X, stating, “@BBNRacingTeam has confirmed that Pegasus Stakes winner Bracket Buster is bound for the Travers Stakes following his sharp workout this morning at @keenelandracing. The son of Vekoma, trained by Vicki Oliver, was clocked by connections in :47 3/5.”

That colt really showed what he’s made of in his recent workout, and it looks like he’s all set to challenge the division leader. It’s like old times again, bringing back that rivalry from last fall when Bracket Buster came in fifth, trailing far behind Sovereignty, who took first in the Grade 3 Street Sense Stakes at Churchill Downs. He’s definitely grown up since then—showing off a seven-length victory in the Pegasus Stakes and a tough fourth place in the Haskell—but the Travers is going to be his biggest challenge yet.

Bracket Buster is making a comeback, which really spices up a Travers field that’s already full of interesting stories. Sovereignty’s wins have definitely grabbed the spotlight, but Bracket Buster’s late-season push is really something to talk about too. The colt, trained by the talented Vicki Oliver, has been making great strides, leaving behind the inexperience that held him back in his earlier races. His dominance at Monmouth Park showed he could handle the slop, and even though he didn’t win the Haskell, it was clear he belongs in graded company.

So, here we are! Bracket Buster is stepping into the Travers, ready to settle old scores. He’s definitely a wildcard in this race and could shake things up for Sovereignty’s bid for Horse of the Year. Should be interesting to see how it all plays out! But Sovereignty’s dominance was so strong that it changed the course for another horse.

Skipping the Travers Stakes for a challenge away from Sovereignty

Baeza, who’s trained by John Shirreffs, has finished behind Sovereignty and Journalism in the Triple Crown races, taking third place in both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes. So, Baeza has been doing really well lately, but he just hasn’t been able to grab a stakes win yet. He often finds himself falling behind some of his more famous competitors in those final stretches.

His latest attempt was in the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes, where he really gave it his all but finished just a length behind Sovereignty, adding to his collection of near misses. Shirreffs is now looking at a fresh chance for Baeza to shine: the $1 million Grade 1 Pennsylvania Derby at Parx Racing on September 20.

Even though the Travers Stakes is packed with excitement, the trainer is considering passing on that race and opting for the Pennsylvania Derby instead. It looks like Baeza might have a solid chance at snagging his first big win there.