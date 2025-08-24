brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/US Sports

Sovereignty Repeats 30-Year-Old History as Bill Mott Earns First Travers Stakes Victory

BySagnik Bagchi

Aug 23, 2025 | 10:06 PM CDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Another race, another statement by Sovereignty. This time, that statement was worth $1.2 million, as the horse that always finds a new gear in the final stretch just beat the competition at the 2025 Travers Stakes by eight lengths. “If Sovereignty runs his race, everyone is going to be running for second,” Strategic Focus’s trainer Chad Brown said ahead of the race, and that’s exactly what happened.

Yet, the dominance that Sovereignty has become known for wasn’t the only highlight of the race. The 2025 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes champion’s success at Saratoga proved that Bill Mott’s horse is a generational colt. Not only did the three-year-old give Mott his first Travers after three second-place finishes, but he also etched his and the 72-year-old’s name in horse history.

“SOVEREIGNTY reigns supreme!” the NYRA posted on X after the win. “He wins the @DraftKings Travers, giving Bill Mott & @JuniorandKellyA their first-ever Travers and becoming the first horse since 1995 to sweep the @KentuckyDerby, @BelmontStakes & Travers!” and it’s that last part that made this win historic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Sovereignty the greatest racehorse of our generation, or is there another contender?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved