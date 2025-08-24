Sovereignty Repeats 30-Year-Old History as Bill Mott Earns First Travers Stakes Victory

Another race, another statement by Sovereignty. This time, that statement was worth $1.2 million, as the horse that always finds a new gear in the final stretch just beat the competition at the 2025 Travers Stakes by eight lengths. “If Sovereignty runs his race, everyone is going to be running for second,” Strategic Focus’s trainer Chad Brown said ahead of the race, and that’s exactly what happened.

Yet, the dominance that Sovereignty has become known for wasn’t the only highlight of the race. The 2025 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes champion’s success at Saratoga proved that Bill Mott’s horse is a generational colt. Not only did the three-year-old give Mott his first Travers after three second-place finishes, but he also etched his and the 72-year-old’s name in horse history.

“SOVEREIGNTY reigns supreme!” the NYRA posted on X after the win. “He wins the @DraftKings Travers, giving Bill Mott & @JuniorandKellyA their first-ever Travers and becoming the first horse since 1995 to sweep the @KentuckyDerby, @BelmontStakes & Travers!” and it’s that last part that made this win historic.

