Sovereignty Shuts Down Bob Baffert Comeback Thanks to Last-Minute Unexpected Change at Belmont Stakes

The Belmont Stakes, the final stop of the Triple Crown, became the culmination of the storylines that started on May 3 at the Kentucky Derby. Legendary trainer Bob Baffert hoped the Kentucky Derby would become the stage for his comeback. Unfortunately for the Triple Crown winner, one of his horses, Rodriguez, bowed out at the last moment due to an injury. And then there was Sovereignty.

The three-year-old spoiled pre-race favorite Journalism party, taking the crown on a sloppy Churchill Downs track. “I would fight him on the better ground,” said Journalism’s jockey, Umberto Rispoli. Yet, when these three contenders finally clashed at the Belmont Stakes, Rispoli didn’t get his ‘better ground’ thanks to last-minute rains. “Rainy start to Belmont Stakes Day at Saratoga,” wrote freelance racing writer Tim Wilkin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Things are supposed to improve as the day gets longer. Can’t get any worse,” added Wilkin. While the weather cleared up, it didn’t change the outcome. “Sovereignty wins the Belmont Stakes!” posted the official Kentucky Derby page, as the colt won two of the 2025 Triple Crown titles. Baffert’s horse, Rodriguez, showed exactly why the trainer chose him by setting the pace in the front for most of the race.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Journalism flexed his Preakness-winning muscles, making a “decisive move” with a quarter mile left to take the lead. Then came Sovereignty, and those who also attended the Kentucky Derby must have inched themselves as the Bill Mott-trained horse once again found another gear. The finisher once again beat Journalism in the final stretch and decisively took a 2-0 lead in their rivalry. Meanwhile, Rodriguez faded to 4th place.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This story is developing…