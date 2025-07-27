Sovereignty Surpasses Past Slump Worries to Continue Winning Streak at Jim Dandy Stakes

“They’ve got to hang those numbers up and say official,” Bill Mott was visibly unwilling to celebrate too early before Saturday’s Jim Dandy Stakes (G2). With preparations for next month’s Travers in full swing, Mott knew that a lot hinged on Saturday’s race at the Saratoga racecourse. But the trainer can now finally rest easy, courtesy of Sovereignty.

The winner of two of three Triple Crown races this year, the 3-year-old colt became an overnight sensation within the horse racing community after nabbing a upset win over Journalism at Churchill Downs in May. And yet, it seemed like the horse’s trainer couldn’t entirely shake the thought of how Sovereignty sacrificed the Florida Derby amidst preparations for the Kentucky Derby. But the thoroughbred just proved that he’s more than up for most of the challenges thrown at him.

In an X post from July 27 by Thoroughbred Daily News, Sovereignty’s latest feat has been shared. “Baeza gave it his all but once again SOVEREIGNTY triumphs in flawless fashion, rolling home in the GII Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga,” reads the caption of the post, as the accompanying video shows Mott’s horse holding off the 2025 Santa Anita Derby runner-up to cross the finishing line by a length.

With Junior Alvarado on his back, Sovereignty looked as good as they come on Saturday. Baeza looked determined, but Mott’s colt was even more locked in inside his head. “It was good. It was a winning trip, a winning ride, a winning run,” said the Hall of Fame trainer after the victory at the 1 1/8 mile race in Saratoga.

