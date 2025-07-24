Sovereignty Trainer Makes Clear Decision for Kentucky Derby Winner as Breeders’ Cup in Sight

Sovereignty has really had an impressive season with Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott at the helm. The colt started his three-year-old season with an impressive showing in the Fountain of Youth Stakes. He then secured a win at the Kentucky Derby and capped it off with a strong front-running victory in the Belmont Stakes. Sovereignty has really made a name for himself with three wins out of four races, including two legs of the Triple Crown. He’s already racked up nearly $5 million in earnings, solidifying his spot as a top contender in his division.

After his big win at Belmont in early June, the colt has been taken care of with a nice, steady training routine at Saratoga. Mott has planned out his races carefully, focusing on important summer events to keep Sovereignty fresh and in the zone, all while steering clear of over-racing to maintain peak performance. They definitely have their eyes set on one big goal: winning the prestigious Breeders’ Cup this November. It’s the perfect way to wrap up a season that’s been all about smart choices and consistent performance.

So, the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes is coming up on July 26, and everyone’s curious to see how Sovereignty will do after taking a nice break. It’s definitely an exciting step on the way to the Breeders’ Cup!

According to Bloodhorse, speaking ahead of the Jim Dandy, Bill Mott confirmed their approach and the colt’s preparedness, stating, “He’s doing very well. He had a useful work Saturday. He’s a little more relaxed going into this one especially with his works. But he’s also been strong on the bridle. We counted it up. It’s been seven weeks since the Belmont. He’s not that heavily raced this year. We spaced him out a bit. So this seems right for him.”

Mott’s comments really highlight where Sovereignty is at right now, and they also back up the idea that this colt is made for endurance—not just for long races, but for a tough season overall. With summer rolling in, it’s clear that this colt is not just a Derby and Belmont winner—he’s a top-notch athlete on a well-planned journey to greatness.

via Imago Kentucky Derby hopeful Sovereignty trainer Bill Mott, prepares to walk his horse to the track for a morning workout on the track as he prepares for the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY KYP20250501012 JOHNxSOMMERSxII

The Jim Dandy is going to see if taking some time off and being choosy about when to engage has kept Sovereignty sharp and determined. If everything goes as planned, we might see a headline in November saying that Sovereignty showed up at the Breeders’ Cup not just as a contender, but as the star of the season everyone expected. But, you know, the G2 race isn’t going to be a walk in the park for the colt.

Sovereignty’s competition at the Saratoga Race Course

This Saturday, we’ve got the Jim Dandy Stakes happening at Saratoga, and let me tell you, the lineup for this race is pretty impressive. Sovereignty is definitely in for a tough competition! Horses like Sandman, who snagged the win at the Arkansas Derby and came in third at the Preakness, will be there. Then, there’s Baeza, who snagged third place in both the Derby and Belmont. Mo Plex, the champ of the Ohio Derby, and Hill Road, who snagged the Peter Pan title, are both in the mix as well.

This field may be small, but it really delivers when it comes to quality. Pointing out about these challengers, horse racing analyst Matthew DeSantis said, “If there’s going to be anyone outside of Journalism who could potentially beat Sovereignty, it feels like this is the collection of horses that might be able to do it, or at least come closest to being able to do it in terms of Sandman, in terms of Baeza, in terms of some horses that were knocking on the door in some of these big Triple Crown races.”

So, if Sovereignty manages to snag a win at Saratoga this weekend, it’ll just be another great addition to his already impressive career. However, if the colt doesn’t manage to win against the competition, it might give others a chance to see where he struggles for the upcoming races.