Sovereignty Trainer Puts Out Bold Statement for $1.25 Million Travers Stakes

Bill Mott, the Hall of Fame trainer, was seen keeping an eye on Sovereignty’s training session at Saratoga’s Oklahoma Training Track. It’s a scene that’s become quite familiar for the colt, who has really taken charge in the 2025 racing season. The Godolphin homebred, coming off wins in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, is really making waves in the sport. It’s all about that versatility combined with Mott’s careful, step-by-step approach to racing. He just scored a big win in the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes on July 26, beating his competitors by a length.

This really solidifies his reputation as the horse to watch in the upcoming $1.25 million Travers Stakes on August 23. Mott’s strategy of skipping the Preakness to keep the colt’s stamina intact and carefully spacing his races has really worked out. Now, Sovereignty has over $5 million in earnings and an unblemished record at Saratoga. The excitement surrounding Sovereignty’s Travers prep really picked up when Mott gave a confident take on the colt’s readiness.

According to Bloodhorse, after Sovereignty’s workout on August 9, where he completed four furlongs in :48.89 with assistant trainer Neil Poznansky, Mott shared his confidence in the horse’s condition, saying, “He’s been pretty relaxed the last couple weeks coming out of the race. We were looking for a nice work today, which we got. We saw a breeze that was normal for him when he goes by himself. It was fast enough and very workmanlike, probably all he needed for today.”

Mott’s statement really highlights his thoughtful strategy for Sovereignty’s campaign, mixing his gut feelings with years of experience. The Travers, known as the “Midsummer Derby,” is really important to the 72-year-old trainer, especially since he hasn’t won it yet, even with his impressive career.

He also talked about how confident he feels with the horse, saying, “We don’t need to have him do much more, but just another horse to keep him interested and finish his workout well. You try to balance it out. You try to do enough without doing too much. You want to keep them strong and keep them feeling good, but keep their legs under them and in good shape. So far, we’ve accomplished that, and he’s doing very well.”

Sovereignty, ridden by Junior Alvarado, wins the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Kentucky Derby winning Sovereignty beat Preakness winner Journalism to take two legs of the Triple Crown.

It looks like the Travers field is going to have some tough competition, especially with Preakness winner Journalism in the mix. He’s been a strong contender, finishing second to Sovereignty in both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont. However, Mott’s recent comments suggest he believes his colt is peaking at the right time. The prestige of Sovereignty’s ownership group has been greatly enhanced by his superb performance this season.

Sovereignty is raising the standards

Sovereignty’s wins have definitely put Godolphin on the map, the Dubai-based racing operation owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The colt’s victory at the Kentucky Derby was a huge moment for Godolphin, ending a 13-race drought in the event and fulfilling a long-time dream for Sheikh Mohammed. Have you noticed how the stable is really making a splash lately?

They’ve recently shot up to the top of the world owner rankings, leaving competitors like Coolmore Partners and Juddmonte Farms in the dust. This achievement really highlights how Godolphin has made its presence known across four continents and how effectively it competes in both dirt and turf racing at the highest levels. However, Sovereignty’s season isn’t over. He’s really stacked up a bunch of wins in 2025, and with his career earnings hitting over $5 million, trainer Bill Mott is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

With the Travers Stakes coming up soon on August 23 and the Breeders’ Cup Classic on November 1 at Del Mar, there are tons of chances for Sovereignty to go grab those accolades and become one of Godolphin’s best horses in history.