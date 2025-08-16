Sovereignty Trainer Shares Final Verdict for $1.25 Million Travers Stakes

For Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, the $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga is one of the last pieces missing in his otherwise legendary career. Indeed, he hasn’t won with 13 starters in 12 runnings of the Travers since 1995. This year, Sovereignty, the winner of both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, is giving it his best shot to finally snag that elusive prize. The Godolphin homebred has really taken charge in the three-year-old division, recently snagging a Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes win last month. This race is known for being an important prep for the Travers.

With the Travers just around the corner, Mott’s careful hope shows the mix of history’s significance and the exciting promise of his star colt. Mott has really put a lot of thought into Sovereignty’s final preparations, focusing on keeping the horse fit and ready without pushing it too hard.

After a quick five-furlong workout at Saratoga, where he clocked in at 1:01.82, as reported by Paulick Report, Mott shared his thoughts, saying, “I thought that went well. It was something very similar [to] or what we wanted—a decent five-eighths. We’re not taking anything for granted. The horse has to show up and run a big race if he is going to win. He should be ready. He should be fit. There shouldn’t be any excuse for him not being fit.”

So, with competitors like Magnitude and Bracket Buster set for the Travers, it’s looking like Preakness winner Journalism might be heading to the Pacific Classic instead; Sovereignty seems to have a clearer shot.

But Mott definitely knows not to take the competition lightly. For Mott, the Travers is more than just another race; it’s a chance that could really shape his career.

Sovereignty has already made a name for himself, but winning Saratoga’s big event would really make his dreams come true. But with the legacy that Sovereignty has been building, it really got the trainer thinking about one of his top horses.

Sovereignty has set the standard that high

Bill Mott, the Hall of Fame trainer, sees some interesting similarities between the current superstar Sovereignty and one of his all-time favorites, the legendary Cigar. The three-year-old colt is really making a name for himself and building an impressive legacy. Sovereignty has really shown off his skills with wins in the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, and Jim Dandy Stakes. It’s like he’s channeling that same strong consistency that made Cigar a two-time Horse of the Year back in ’95 and ’96.

“He knows he is hitting the wire, and he is throttling down a little bit. That’s how Cigar was. He worked in 1:02 and three every time you worked him five-eighths. That is all he would do,” Mott said.

You know, it really means something when Mott makes a comparison like that. He doesn’t usually draw such strong historical links between his horses. The veteran trainer really notices how adaptable Sovereignty is. Just like Cigar, he’s proven he can win on all sorts of tracks, at different distances, and against a variety of competitors. As Sovereignty gets ready for a possible start in the Travers Stakes, Mott points out that the colt still has some work to do in terms of securing those big wins to match Cigar’s legacy. However, he feels confident that the talent and competitive spirit are definitely present.