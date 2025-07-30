Sovereignty’s Breeders’ Cup Path Crosses With Another Kentucky Derby Winner

This season, Sovereignty has really stood out in a big way. The colt owned by Godolphin took home two legs of the Triple Crown, winning both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes in 2025, and came back to compete with a bang. On July 26 at Saratoga Race Course, he showed everyone who’s boss by taking home the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes with a time of 1:49.52. He managed to fend off a strong challenge from Baeza, marking his fourth win in five starts this year, all thanks to jockey Junior Alvarado and Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott.

After that impressive win by Jim Dandy, Sovereignty’s team shared that the colt is getting ready for the big Travers Stakes on August 23. Trainer Bill Mott is eager to take on this race, especially since he hasn’t won it yet, and he believes this horse has what it takes to shine in the spotlight. But wait, there’s even more!

Even though it hasn’t been officially announced, there are quite a few reports hinting that Sovereignty is likely to be aimed at the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November, which would keep him on course for another big championship appearance. So, Sean Collins, the assistant news editor for BloodHorse, shared something interesting on X about Sovereignty’s training. He mentioned, “Mystik Dan and Sovereignty at Saratoga this morning.”

Just one training session and we’ve got two Kentucky Derby winners! That simple line marked a unique moment: both Sovereignty, the 2025 Derby and Belmont champ, and Mystik Dan, the 2024 Kentucky Derby winner, are training at Saratoga at the same time—creating the potential for an exciting Breeders’ Cup Classic showdown with two former Derby winners in one race. So, what’s the history of Mystik Dan in the horse racing world?

Sovereignty isn’t the only Kentucky Derby winner in the Breeders’ Cup

Mystik Dan is a bay colt who was born in March 2021 and trained by Kenneth McPeek. He managed to win the 150th Kentucky Derby in 2024 with jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. on board. Since then, he’s been doing really well, racking up over $4.4 million in earnings, including a recent win in the Grade 3 Blame Stakes at Churchill Downs during his four-year-old season. Even though Mystik Dan wasn’t present in the running for the Triple Crown in 2025, he’s still a top-notch older horse.

With his tactical speed and smart racing style, he could definitely be a serious contender in a championship field. If Mystik Dan and Sovereignty actually face off at the Breeders’ Cup Classic, it would be a pretty big deal in the world of horse racing. That duel really highlights how deep and strong this year’s classic division is. Sovereignty’s journey—from being a hero at Derby and Belmont to winning Jim Dandy and now eyeing the Travers—really solidifies his place as the top three-year-old out there.

Mystik Dan, on the other hand, has that veteran grit, a solid classic form, and even a Derby win under his belt, which definitely makes him a contender to watch at Del Mar. As fans keep an eye on Sovereignty during Travers preparation and Mystik Dan’s ongoing campaign, the idea of these two legends facing off again on such a big stage is an exciting story for the fall racing calendar—one that’s sure to bring drama fitting of their Derby-winning legacies.