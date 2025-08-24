Sovereignty’s Jockey Reveals How Horse Overcame Tough Challenge at Win Travers Stakes

It’s not every day that you get to witness someone reach out and grab history by the scruff of its neck. Let alone the chances of seeing a horse doing so. But that’s exactly what Sovereignty did on Saturday. Winning the Grade 1 Travers Stakes at Saratoga, the 3-year-old colt became the first horse since 1995 to win the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, and the recent race at the Spa. But while jubilations around the horse’s emphatic victory continue, jockey Junior Alvarado couldn’t help but note his awestruck feeling at how Sovereignty pulled off things as well as he did.

2025 has been a bountiful year for Alvarado. With numerous wins under his belt this year alone, the Venezuelan jockey has now also clinched his first Man o’ War Cup, following his Travers Stakes win with Sovereignty. Maybe that’s why he felt a little confident about trying something new for the race. But the son of Into Mischief held his ground and did his own thing to cross the finishing line 10 lengths before the rest of the pack.

In a post on X by the official New York Thoroughbred Racing (NYRA) handle from August 23, Alvarado could be heard talking about how his equine partner executed his orders perfectly and came out with flying colors. Talking to the reporter while soaking in the atmosphere at the iconic racecourse, the jockey revealed what truly happened on the turf.

“You know, he was amazing today. You know, something maybe a little different today, you know, we got kind of boxed him a little bit between horses,” said Alvarado, recalling how Sovereignty was wedged between Strategic Focus and McAfee down the backstretch.

Junior took his foot off the gas ahead of the wide turn, and he explained his action during the post-race trot, saying, “I just didn’t want to go wide the first turn, you know, and, and I mean, he handles everything I throw at him. You know, he just does it so professionally without hesitation,” while grinning at the impressive capability of the horse racing star that is Sovereignty.

In the final eighth of the 10-furlong race, Alvarado gave Sovereignty the cue to go top gear, and the horse responded in kind. “When I turned for home, I kind of knew what I was standing with him. You know, I asked him a little bit, and I mean, he went on very beautifully today,” the jockey just couldn’t stop lauding the equine sensation. However, it would be hard to believe that the seasoned horse rider didn’t expect such a result.

Going into the Travers Stakes, Sovereignty was the heavy 1-4 favorite in a field of five, but stayed behind the pacesetters, as Magnitude took the lead off the gate. Just before the quarter pole, Sovereignty started catching up with Bucket Busker, who had gained the lead from Magnitude. However, coming into the final stretch, the Bill Mott-trained colt tapped into his reserves and unleashed those long and powerful strides to leave his colleagues in the dust and pick up a thunderous win while posting a final time of 2:00.84, the third fastest time in Travers Stakes’ history.

Alvarado was justifiably on Cloud 9. “This is the horse of a lifetime. All of my big wins come from him,” the jockey said of the horse. But while the Venezuelan was rightfully gleeful, it was probably a greater emotional whirlpool that trainer Bill Mott was going through.

Sovereignty helps his trainer overcome his past slump

The Hall of Fame trainer has finished the Spa race in second place thrice before this. Despite all his accolades, the Travers continued to be an elusive event for the 72-year-old. “It is a race I’ve never won, and I’d really like to win it before I check out,” said a candid Mott before the $1.25 million race, while acknowledging that with the Derby winner by his side, his chances of winning this year looked better than ever before. And now, thanks to Sovereignty, he can finally let his hair down.

“It’s something I’ve been waiting on…For me, racing primarily in New York now, the Kentucky Derby was great but I must say, for me, I think the Travers is a great race to win. It’s very satisfying and gratifying to get that done,” said a jovial Mott after seeing his poster boy horse cement his name among horse racing’s all-time greats. “There were no instructions. He knows him, he’s ridden him…When he left the three-eighths pole, he just cruised up to the leaders and took over,” he went on, acknowledging how well Alvarado pulled his own weight at the race.

Now, Mott will set his eyes on the next challenge: the Breeders’ Cup, slated to descend on Del Mar in late November. There, the trainer and Alvarado will once again have the chance to showcase Sovereignty’s thunderous speed for the world to witness. With arch-rival Journalism expected to enter the race, along with two horses trained by the legendary Bob Baffert, the 2025 Derby-winning colt will have his work cut out for him. However, looking at Sovereignty’s form, we’d wager that Mott and the folks over at Godolphin LLC would be feeling confident for the road ahead!