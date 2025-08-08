Godolphin’s incredible colt Sovereignty has really made a name for himself in horse racing this year, showing off his skills with some impressive wins. He took home the Kentucky Derby, the Belmont Stakes, and just recently, he clinched the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga on July 26. What a season he’s having!

Trained by Bill Mott, this 3-year-old son of Into Mischief has really made a name for himself, winning four out of five races this year. He’s got an impressive mix of speed and stamina that has his competitors struggling to keep up. His recent win in the Jim Dandy—a crucial step towards the Travers Stakes—really strengthened his status as the top contender for the Breeders’ Cup Classic coming up in November.

Every time Sovereignty wins, he not only adds to his own legacy but also highlights the incredible success of his owner, the Dubai-based racing empire Godolphin. As Sovereignty keeps moving forward to the Breeders’ Cup, his owner has been collecting quite a few accolades along the way. According to a report by TRCommentary on X, Godolphin now sits atop the global owner rankings, a testament to its relentless dominance in Thoroughbred racing.

The rise of sovereignty has really been key to this success, taking the operation to new levels and contributing to the legacy of its founder, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister of the UAE and a major player in the sport. The Sheikh’s investment in horse racing has really turned Godolphin into a global powerhouse. They’ve got operations across four continents and a trophy cabinet filled with some of the sport’s most prestigious titles.

Sovereignty’s win at the Kentucky Derby in May was a big deal for the stable. It was their first victory in the race after 13 tries, and it finally made a long-held dream of Sheikh Mohammed come true.

This international recognition really highlights Godolphin’s knack for competing at the top level, whether it’s on the dirt tracks in America or the turf circuits in Europe and the Middle East. So, how’s Sovereignty shaping up for the rest of the season after all those successful runs?

Sovereignty is set for these major races

Sovereignty just had an impressive win in the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes on July 26 at Saratoga, and now the next big target is the $1.25 million Grade 1 Travers Stakes coming up on August 23, also at Saratoga. Known as the “Mid-Summer Derby,” this race is a key challenge for 3-year-olds and a significant moment for trainer Bill Mott. “He’ll walk for two or three days and then have a few easy days on the track and maybe he’ll have a couple works before the Travers,” Mott said following the Jim Dandy win. “He’s had a race now, so we’ll probably work him a couple times. Nothing fancy or different.”

Mott has been really strategic with Sovereignty’s campaign, choosing to pass on the Preakness to concentrate on the Belmont, which he ended up winning, and using the Jim Dandy as a warm-up for the Travers. Sovereignty is stepping in as the division leader with an 8:5-2-0 record and more than $3 million in earnings. Looking past the Travers, it seems like Sovereignty’s connections have set their sights on the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar on November 1 as the big goal for the season.

If he wins there, he might just lock in the Eclipse Award for 3-Year-Old Male and maybe even snag Horse of the Year, especially if he keeps showing up older horses. Thanks to Mott’s careful training and the colt’s impressive abilities, the latter part of 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal time in Sovereignty’s journey.