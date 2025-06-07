Sovereignty’s Owner Re-Ignites Triple Crown Scheduling Issue as Viewership Numbers Continue to Raise Concerns

To race or not to race. Over the past few weeks, this has been the only question troubling horse racing fans from all around the world. After all, it’s the Triple Crown season, and any whiff of controversy is erupting like TNT. To make things even more entertaining, Sovereignty pulling out of the Preakness Stakes after winning the Kentucky Derby caused a lot of commotion.

It was a Derby to remember. Edging past the clear favorite, Journalism, to win on the muddy track of Churchill Downs, the Bill Mott-trained Sovereignty displayed not only speed but heart. Maybe that’s why the colt being absent from Pimlico raised so many eyebrows. And with that, the highly debated topic of the Triple Crown’s scheduling also opened up once again. Preakness’ dwindling viewership numbers only added to the verbal scuffle within the community. But Michael Banahan thinks the solution lies in logical reasoning.

The owner of Sovereignty recently talked to KSDK.com and weighed in on the whole Triple Crown debate. Remembering how it was the 151st Derby winner who opened the floodgates to the latest series of opinions on the matter, the article from June 6 writes, “Ever since Sovereignty didn’t run in the Preakness Stakes, forfeiting a shot at the Triple Crown to rest up for the Belmont, there have been conversations about spreading out the three legs beyond the current gap of two weeks, then three weeks.” Banahan seemed to agree.

Only 5.9 million people turned on their TVs to watch Journalism’s spectacular triumph at the 150th Preakness Stakes. That’s a sharp 15.7% decline from last year’s numbers. “I think the quality of racing is probably what draws people in. I think if we get better horses in all those races, I think they’ll get the casual to tune into those as well. Good competition, good horses in there; that happens by having a little more time between to rest. That’ll be good for us,” Sovereignty’s owner has been quoted by KSDK as saying.

via Imago

However, he also acknowledged that he wasn’t entirely sure if the strategy would actually help to rope in more viewers. Considering how the sports landscape has radically changed over the past few decades, it’s understandable to think that many horse racing fans have migrated elsewhere to find their nectar (or poison, what have you). Under such circumstances, one of the oldest sports in the world has suffered the loss of its fan base. Thankfully, it seems like many are trying desperately to bring a change to that.

Among others, Ramon Moya is working extra shifts to share the passion and dedication that go into horse racing. The rising jockey has taken to social media to share his love for the sport with laymen to help them appreciate the demanding nature of working hand-in-hand with the regal bovine creatures. “I just really wanted to show people that type of point of view. I feel like there’s not a lot of content out there about riding horses,” Moya said about his online ventures.

And yet, while these proactive initiatives are well-focused, Sovereignty skipping the Preakness Stakes once again hurt the sport where it counts: viewership. However, despite all that, it felt like the horse’s human colleagues were concerned about prioritizing Sovereignty’s health rather than making it run at Pimlico. “We want the career to last more than five weeks,” said Bill Mott about the decision. But all that levied importance on keeping the health only seemed to fuel more fire into the Triple Crown schedule debate.

Sovereignty to finally put the Triple Crown debate to rest?

Just days ago, legendary horse racing trainer Bob Baffert also got embroiled in the debate. “I’m fine with running on two weeks’ rest. A lot of trainers don’t like to run with that kind of rest. They see it as being difficult. I don’t,” the eight-time Preakness Stakes and six-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer said flatly that he doesn’t mind the current schedule of the Triple Crown. Keeping in mind that most of his Pimlico winners became so after winning the Kentucky Derby, it would seem like Baffert knows what he’s talking about.

via Imago

And yet, seeing how the tight schedule is making most horses and trainers sit the Preakness out after competing at the Derby in recent years, others can’t help but keep calm. “The one-two-three finishers of the Derby have only come back in the Preakness now twice in the last 17 years,” wailed horse racing expert Randy Moss on NBC Sports on May 17. “The system is broken,” Moss couldn’t maintain his dissatisfaction at the current situation as his colleague, Jerry Baley, agreed, saying, “It’s completely flip-flopped from my generation when it was the rule that they would run back and the exception that they wouldn’t.”

But all could now depend on Sovereignty’s shoulders. If the thoroughbred can, in fact, win Saturday’s race by defeating the favorite, Journalism, who coincidentally has run both the first two races of the Triple Crown, it could be a big win for those who claim a longer cooling period between races should be implemented. And, if Journalism is the first to cross the finishing line? Well, do we really need to elaborate on what would happen in that case? What do you think? Share your take on the issue with us!