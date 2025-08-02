Surviving Car Crash, Jockey Confirms Return to Horse Racing at Breeders’ Cup

On the night of April 27, 2025, Oisin Murphy’s life could have gone a very different way. The champion horse racing jockey crashed his Mercedes into a tree. But just 48 hours later, he was back doing the one thing that’s always anchored him: riding. And not just riding, competing. Murphy has never been one to dwell on the sidelines. Months before the crash, in October 2024, he claimed his fourth British Champion Jockey title, sealing 163 wins—53 ahead of Rossa Ryan. And now, despite the chaos, he’s looking forward again. Bigger. Sharper. Breeders’ cup.

In a recent clip shared by FanDuel Racing on X, Murphy appeared calm and focused, but you could hear the fire in his voice when asked if he was targeting Del Mar and the Cup at the end of the year. “Absolutely,” he replied. “Every day you’re looking for horses that might be suitable. Most won’t be good enough, but first, they need the right temperament. It doesn’t matter how much ability they have—they’ve got to handle the travel, the morning routine, and of course, race day. The Breeders’ Cup really is the pinnacle.”

Murphy has only one Breeders’ win to his name, the Distaff on Marche Lorraine, and he’s never forgotten it. “It feels like a lifetime ago. If I could add to that single victory this year, it would make me very happy.” He’s already back in the big races, finishing 6th aboard Tornado Alert in this year’s Epsom Derby, won by Lambourn. And with the Breeders’ Cup set for October 31 to November 1, there’s still time to find the right mount, the right moment. After all he’s been through, Murphy’s not chasing headlines anymore. He’s chasing legacy. But how did he survive a car accident and a suspension of 20 months?

Oisin Murphy’s long ride to Breeders’ cup

“You are lucky that neither you, your passenger, nor the public was injured by your actions.” That was the blunt warning Judge Sam Goozée gave jockey Oisin Murphy after he smashed his Mercedes into a tree on April 27. Police tested the four-time British Champion Jockey nearly seven hours after the crash and found him to be almost twice the legal alcohol limit. Reports initially described a woman in the car as “seriously injured,” though officials never publicly detailed her exact condition. Authorities handed Murphy a $92,966.99 fine—one of the largest ever for drink-driving in the UK—and imposed a 20-month driving ban.

Yet despite the legal fallout, Murphy’s career in the saddle has continued almost uninterrupted. The BHA imposed “extremely strict” license conditions. That means including enhanced alcohol testing both on and off the racecourse, regular regulatory check-ins, and private reporting requirements. But crucially, they didn’t suspend him. That decision means Murphy remains eligible to race, both domestically and internationally. It also showed that racing authorities still believed in his talent, even if the public remained divided. And talent he has in spades.

From being crowned British Champion Apprentice in 2014 to securing his first Group 1 win on Aclaim in the 2017 Prix de la Foret, Murphy has built a decorated career. He’s partnered stars like Roaring Lion, Kameko, and Benbatl and has been crowned Champion Jockey four times: in 2019, 2020, 2021, and most recently in 2024 with 163 winners. Even in 2023, he was runner-up to William Buick. Whether he finds the right horse for the Breeders’ cup or not, one thing’s clear: he’s not riding for redemption; he’s riding because he still can.