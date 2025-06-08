Terry Bradshaw Calls Out Bob Baffert on Rodriguez Worries as Belmont Stakes Goes Downhill

Another Triple Crown race, another heartbreak for the storied trainer. “You know, he wasn’t happy being behind horses,” Bob Baffert knew Rodriguez’s eagerness to be in front from the get-go would be a problem even before the colt took to the gates for the 157th Belmont Stakes. However, knowing his track record as a Hall of Famer, many still had high hopes of seeing Baffert whip up a miracle.

Rodriguez finished the 1 1/4 mile race in Saratoga in fourth place. Not the result Bob Baffert was expecting, but hey, the competition wasn’t exactly easy. “He’s running against the best,” the 72-year-old trainer had already confessed to DRF last Wednesday. But Terry Bradshaw wasn’t going to be the one to doubt the three-time Belmont Stakes winner.

The celebrity sports commentator traded his NFL headset for the gritty setup of the Belmont on Saturday. Bear Bets Podcast took to X on June 7 to further share how Bradshaw sat down with Bob Baffert before the race to talk about the trainer’s past experiences at the Belmont Stakes and how he expected things to unfold over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Walking around the saratoga stables together, the former football QB asked Bob Baffert how the latter felt about the upcoming race. “I think we’re looking good. But the competition’s tough,” the horse racing celebrity admitted with a chuckle, but Bradshaw wasn’t having any of it. “Since when do you dodge competition?” Terry didn’t beat around the bush about what he thought Bob could pull off when under pressure.

However, while the retired American football superstar had his own ideas about seeing Baffert triumph at the Belmont, things didn’t go their way. In a repeat of the Kentucky Derby, Sovereignty, Journalism, and Baeza crossed the finishing line in first, second, and third positions, respectively.

The story is developing