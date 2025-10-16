Thorpedo Anna Retires From Horse Racing, Leaving Fans Excited for Her New Career

On October 5, at Keeneland Race Course, Thorpedo Anna, who’s the reigning 2024 Horse of the Year, started off strong in the Grade 1 Spinster Stakes but couldn’t hold on in the final stretch, ending up in a distant fourth place. For a filly who was used to being in the winner’s circle, finishing 8 1/2 lengths behind was definitely unexpected. It left a lot of her fans feeling worried and wondering what might come next for her.

Trainer Kenny McPeek shared an official update, not about her next race, but about her retirement from the sport. He mentioned, “But I think the notion is that was probably her last race. I don’t think we’re going to officially say that till probably this weekend…”

So, Thorpedo Anna’s retirement is now official! The announcement was dropped on her X account, where it said, “Thank you to all for the immense amount of support and dedication throughout racing. Here’s to a new chapter 🐻🤍.” Thorpedo Anna is starting a new chapter at John Sikura’s Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms in Xalapa, which is close to Paris, Kentucky. She’s getting ready to kick off her second career as a broodmare.

Sikura shared the farm’s excitement, saying, “As a racehorse, Thorpedo Anna is one of the most accomplished fillies in history and has been an exciting horse to watch. Everyone at Hill ‘n’ Dale looks forward to being a part of her next chapter as a top broodmare.” Well, her track record really backs up this excitement.

Thorpedo Anna is hanging up her racing shoes with an impressive record of 12 wins out of 16 races and total earnings of $5,440,913. She had an impressive career, racking up ten graded stakes victories, with seven of those being Grade 1 wins. Her 2024 season was truly remarkable, winning the Kentucky Oaks, the Breeders’ Cup Distaff, and three other Grade 1 races. This impressive run not only secured her the Eclipse Award for Champion 3-Year-Old Filly but also the prestigious title of 2024 Horse of the Year.

Judy Hicks bred Thorpedo Anna, and she was cleverly picked up by McPeek for only $40,000 when she was a yearling. Fast forward, and she turned into a superstar, racking up an impressive $5.4 million in earnings that really outshone her modest start. And now, fans are really buzzing about her move from the racetrack to the breeding shed.

Thorpedo Anna is winning hearts even after her retirement

So, there was a lot of confusion about where Thorpedo Anna was headed next. Trainer Kenny McPeek mentioned that she only had “very mild bone bruising” and could have been back to training in 90 days. However, the connections decided to retire her since she had definitely earned that after her impressive career. Isn’t it just great? One fan shared their excitement for her new career by saying, “Enjoy motherhood, Thorpedo Anna. I will miss you on the track, but will love seeing your foals. You’ve earned retirement, and now you can eat lots of peppermints!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This fan is feeling relieved about her health, saying, “Very happy to learn she is retired she’s earned a good long, happy, and very spoiled life. I can’t wait to see what kind of momma she will be. We will always be a big fan and take any opportunity to tickle her nose with kisses.” One more fan wanted to express their thanks to the trainer, saying, “Congratulations, Thorpedo Anna, on your retirement and new career. Thank you very much, Kenny McPeek, for sharing this incredible filly with us. Love you, gorgeous Grizzly Girl!”

So, here’s the deal: on October 29 at Del Mar, there’s going to be a chance for those interested to grab a 20% share in the champion at the Keeneland Championship Sale. It’s a pretty exciting opportunity for buyers to get in on her legacy! When discussing this opportunity, Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin mentioned, “It’s an incredible privilege to offer an interest in reigning Horse of the Year Thorpedo Anna. Her brilliance on the track has captured the imagination of fans everywhere. Buyers now have an extraordinary opportunity to share in her future as a broodmare.”

Another quick and simple message said, “Thank you, Champ. Have a wonderful 2nd career as a momma.” This fan said, “Glad to see her retire. Mares decide when they don’t want to race any longer, and Anna deserves a great and long retirement.”

Thorpedo Anna’s journey on the track has come to a close, but her story is just getting started. As she steps into motherhood, a fresh wave of champions is on the horizon, making sure the Thorpedo Anna name continues to thrill racing fans for many years ahead.