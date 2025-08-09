Tragedy Strikes Racing Community as Horse Death Breaks Hearts

The horse racing world is mourning the loss of Grass Wonder, the legendary Japanese Thoroughbred who passed away on August 8 at the age of 30. Grass Wonder, a two-time Arima Kinen champion and a standout from Japan’s “Golden Generation,” has passed away, marking a bittersweet moment for fans who have cherished his incredible journey in racing.

He was famous for his intense rivalry with the champion Special Week and his impressive skills on the track and hung up his racing shoes in 2000 after an amazing four-year run. He went on to become a successful sire, with his lineage giving rise to several champions like Screen Hero and Maurice.

Grass Wonder’s passing, due to age-related multiple organ failure, has really left a big gap in the racing community. The sadness goes beyond just the racetrack; it touches the worldwide fans of Umamusume: Pretty Derby, the beloved gacha game and anime series that brought Grass Wonder to life as an anthropomorphic horse-girl character.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Following his passing, the official Umamusume X account posted a touching tribute, stating, “It is with heavy hearts that we share that Grass Wonder passed away on August 8. The legendary racehorse’s legacy serves as the inspiration for the character of the same name in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. We share our condolences to all the staff involved in Grass Wonder’s care.”

AD

The character, portrayed as a sweet but strong-willed girl who adores Japanese culture, reflected the real horse’s American roots and Japanese training, winning the hearts of fans all around the globe.

To honor this amazing racehorse, who became a game character and is now immortalized, both the horse racing and Umamusume communities have come together.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tough times for the fans of horse racing and Umamusume

Grass Wonder really made an impact beyond just his horse racing days, becoming a true champion and a cultural icon that people remember. A simple yet emotional farewell statement read, “We love you Grass Wonder thank you for everything.” This comment pictured him in a serene afterlife with other legendary horses, saying, “Rest in peace, Grass Wonder. May you frolic with your horse friends wherever you go.” A fan paid tribute to Grass Wonder’s competitive spirit, saying, “Rip Grass Wonder, one of the best horse from strongest generation of 1998.”

These comments really show how the franchise has kept his legacy alive. Even though the real horse is no longer with us, his spirit is still racing in the animated world of Umamusume. This news was also shocking for Grass Wonder’s main jockey.

“I’m surprised by the sudden news. I saw him on TV a few years ago and thought he was doing well. If you’re 30, you can’t help it. I think you did a great job. This is a special horse that I have many memories of, but the one that left a particular impression on me was the second Arima Kinen in 1999,” said Hitoshi Matoba. “At that time, I thought I wouldn’t be able to win in Special Week, but I was able to win against Grass Wonder, who had gritted his teeth and worked hard. Since he was two years old, he has been like an old horse and was a strong-willed champion horse. I want you to sleep in peace.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One fan even stated, “Thank you for introducing us to Grass Wonder through your game. Even though it is sad to know he passed away, his legacy will live on through you guys. I hope his owners know how loved he was.” Thinking about the real-life inspirations for the game, this fan shared, “May he rest in peace. This reminds us that behind every Uma there is a real horse, still alive or once alive. Through the Umamusume community, his deeds will live on in the hearts of us gamers who learned to love horse racing and horses through this great game, the anime, and so on.”

Grass Wonder’s passing is a poignant reminder of the deep connections between real-life athletes and the fictional worlds they inspire—a legacy that will continue to gallop forward in the hearts of fans, both on and off the track.