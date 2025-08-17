Trainer Bill Mott Brings Special 2-Year-Old Guest to Saratoga Amid Sovereignty’s Travers Stakes Prep

The $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga is one of the few gaps on Bill Mott’s remarkable resume. Now, the Hall of Fame trainer has a real chance to fill it with Sovereignty, the colt who already owns victories in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes. Backed by Godolphin’s powerful breeding program, Sovereignty has established himself as the clear leader of his class. And his reputation was only strengthened after his recent triumph in the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes, a race long considered the perfect lead-in to the Travers.

This past Saturday, the three-year-old colt logged a sharp workout at the Oklahoma Training Track. Sovereignty took to the track for morning practice under the guidance of Neil Poznansky, beginning around 7:30 a.m. (ET). Trainer Bill Mott led the colt around the oval on his pony before Sovereignty pulled ahead of his workmate, Fort Nelson, by at least a length, covering five-eighths of a mile in 1:00.82. The Grade 2 Jim Dandy winner from July 26 stayed in front the entire way and finished strongly, galloping out in 1:14.33.

And after the workout, Mott shared a touching moment with his two-year-old grandson, William, as he took the boy on a stroll around the barn area on his pony. Quite unsurprisingly, the toddler seemed more than comfortable on the horse. Who knows? He might just follow in the footsteps of his grandpa, who, for now, seems more than pleased with what he has been seeing from Sovereignty.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“I thought that went well. It was something very similar to what we wanted– a decent five-eighths,” Mott said of the colt, who leads the sophomore division in earnings thanks to the $5 million he has earned this year. However, the Hall of Famer knows better than to rest easy. “We’re not taking anything for granted,” he added. “The horse has to show up and run a big race if he is going to win.” After all, Mott has had to settle for second position at the event on multiple occasions—with Vision and Verse [1999], Hold Me Back [2009], and Tacitus [2019]. As things stand, Sovereignty is leading the odds for Travers with rival Journalism on his heels. But that is far from the upcoming race for which he is the top contender.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sovereignty shines in Breeders’ Cup Classic rankings

Godolphin’s homebred three-year-old Sovereignty continues to hold the top spot after the second week of voting in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic Rankings. The weekly list highlights the leading 10 horses vying for the $7 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1), set for Nov. 1 at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, California, as part of the 42nd Breeders’ Cup World Championships, which is set to be held on November 1 at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in California.

The Godolphin homebred totaled 413 votes, including 24 first-place selections, reinforcing his position as a leading contender for the $7 million race. Following closely in second place is Sierra Leone, the defending Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic champion and recent Whitney Stakes (G1) winner. The Chad Brown-trained runner collected 376 votes for owners Peter Brant, Mrs. John Magnier, Michael B. Tabor, Derrick Smith, Westerberg, and Brook T. Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Kentucky Derby

Sovereignty’s impressive record and consistent performances have made him a fan favorite and a key focus for racing analysts, while Sierra Leone’s proven ability to perform at the highest level adds another layer of excitement to the championship narrative. As the fall racing season unfolds, all eyes will remain on these top-ranked thoroughbreds as they prepare for the biggest race of the year.