Trainer Kenny McPeek Shares Honest Thoughts on $5 Million Earning Horse Acquired by New Owner

Thorpedo Anna’s incredible rise in Thoroughbred racing has been truly remarkable. The dark bay filly, bred by Judy Hicks and trained by Kenny McPeek, really shone in 2024, taking home the Horse of the Year title in style. She won six out of seven races last year, which included the Kentucky Oaks and the Breeders’ Cup Distaff, and she came oh-so-close to winning the Travers Stakes against her male rivals.

Thorpedo Anna, now four years old, has kept up her impressive streak in 2025, scoring Grade 1 wins in both the Apple Blossom Handicap and the Fleur de Lis Stakes. On August 14, things took an interesting turn for her legacy when Hill ‘n’ Dale Farm, under the guidance of owner John Sikura, picked up a 50% stake in the champion mare. This move also brought retired NFL star Marshawn Lynch on board as a minority owner.

Recently, as reported by DRF, in a candid reflection, trainer Kenny McPeek acknowledged the emotional weight of the moment, stating, “It has been an amazing journey being around Thorpedo Anna. Judy Hicks, Mark Edwards, and [Magdalena] will continue to retain their percentage ownership of Thorpedo Anna, and we are all excited to continue with such a great partner as John Sikura and Hill ‘n’ Dale.”

The trainer really highlights the special bond between him and this incredible horse—he bought her as a yearling for only $40,000, and now she’s earned over $5.1 million with his guidance. This deal really shows how racing is changing, blending star power with the sport itself. But the main thing we’re looking at is Thorpedo Anna’s racing career.

Hill ‘n’ Dale has announced that they plan to keep her in training at least until 2026, depending on how she performs in upcoming races, including the Grade 1 Personal Ensign Stakes at Saratoga. As everyone in the racing world keeps an eye on Thorpedo Anna’s next chapter, McPeek’s straightforwardness really stands out amidst all the excitement. He’s really thankful for the journey they’ve had together, and he’s feeling a bit hopeful about her future too.

March 8, 2025, USA: Thorpedo Anna 1 ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr. wins the Azeri Stakes on Azeri Stakes Day at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas on March 8, 2025.

It shows how he balances his feelings with the competitive side of things. But you know, the trainer has always been the type to push for changes in the horse racing scene.

Kenny McPeek didn’t hold back

Kenny McPeek has expressed some serious worries about the tough schedule of the Triple Crown series. He believes that the usual two-week break between the Derby and Preakness Stakes could be risky for the horses’ well-being. McPeek, who trained both Derby winner Mystik Dan and Kentucky Oaks champion Thorpedo Anna in 2024, pointed out the psychological and ethical pressures that modern trainers deal with.

“Horse trainers are very tentative now. We don’t want to make a mistake. You don’t want anything to go wrong. It’s devastating when it goes wrong. If you run back in two weeks and a horse breaks down, oof. It’s hard to even think about. But I’ll tell you what, if that does happen, there’s going to be a big push to change it,” he said.

McPeek pointed out that if the racing community sees another major breakdown, similar to what happened with Barbaro in the 2006 Preakness, it might push the industry to rethink how things are set up. He suggested that the industry might need to have longer breaks between races to really focus on the long-term health of the horses.

Also, McPeek’s critique shows a bigger change in racing philosophy, where trainers are focusing more on rest and recovery instead of just chasing Triple Crown glory. He’s on the same page as other well-known trainers like Bill Mott, who decided to pass on the 2025 Preakness with Derby winner Sovereignty, mentioning that the tough five-week Triple Crown schedule feels a bit outdated. This trend shows a widening gap between traditional methods and modern training practices.