Travers Stakes Shocking Line-Up Upsets Horse Racing Community Despite Sovereignty’s Participation

All eyes will be on Saratoga on Aug. 23, as Sovereignty, the reigning Kentucky Derby (G1) and Belmont Stakes (G1) champion, will be running in the Travers Stakes (G1) as the horse to beat. Track linemaker David Aragona unveiled the Into Mischief colt as a massive 2-5 morning-line favorite as he drew post 4. With three straight victories already in the bag, Sovereignty now sets his sights on win No. 5 this season and a chance to tighten his grip as the undisputed leader of the 3-year-old division in the $1.25 million ‘Midsummer Derby’.

But as Sovereignty and other horses wait to compete hard in the most-awaited race, it seems like fans are not happy with the line-up for the event. On August 17, the NYRA posted an update on X about the upcoming Travers Stakes. Their graphics post had the names of only five contestants—Magnitude, Bracket Buster, Strategic Focus, McAfee, and the 2025 Kentucky Derby winner.

An interesting thing about this race is that Sovereignty will not see any familiar rivals when he steps into the starting gate for Saturday’s Travers Stakes (G1). None of the opponents he has beaten during his four graded stakes victories this season, including his classics in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, are returning to face him. The only horse in the lineup with prior history against him is Bracket Buster, who finished a well-beaten fifth behind the colt last fall in the Street Sense Stakes at Churchill Downs.

For trainer Bill Mott, Sovereignty represents yet another chance at a Travers title that has eluded him throughout his Hall of Fame career. From 13 prior editions, Mott has saddled 14 starters without a win, though he has come agonizingly close on several occasions. His best finish came with Tacitus in 2019, when the colt, heavily favored by bettors, had to settle for second behind Code of Honor. However, despite Sovereignty’s participation, fans couldn’t hold their rage over the number of competitors.

Horse racing fans fume over the 5-horse field

One fan started to stir the pot of backlash, saying, “5 horses in the Travers?!?” This year’s Travers is, in fact, the smallest field in more than three decades. The race has not drawn so few entrants since 1994, when four runners took their shot at Holy Bull. That year produced a Saratoga classic, as Holy Bull withstood searing early fractions set by the rabbit Comanche Trail and still managed to turn back the furious late charge of Concern, prevailing by a neck. “Mid-Summer Derby? Think not!” commented another fan, clearly disappointed. And that was far from the end of it.

Horse Racing: 157th Belmont Stakes Jun 7, 2025 Saratoga, NY, USA Sovereignty 2 with Junior Alvarado up wins the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

After some fans were fumed, one of the Travers Cup fans tried to find out the possible reasons behind the relatively small field. “They are afraid of my little 🐴 Sovereignty 😁😂.” They may be onto something there. After all, a few days back, Sandman’s trainer made this confession. When he was asked why Sandman was trying grass turf rather than usual dirt, his trainer said, “I think Jim Dandy just showed, right now, that those horses (Sovereignty, Journalism, and Baeza) are better than us.”

And after these few comments, one fan couldn’t help but say, “What a sad excuse for a Grade 1. Sovereignty is indeed a great horse, but all summer 5-6 horse grade stakes have been the norm. The future doesn’t appear to be very positive for the average fan, horseplayer, or trainer/owner. The Sport of Kings is becoming precisely that.” One of the fans who has an interest in betting also said, “Is this a grade 2 race? Non-betting affair.” Let’s see who will win this race. Please let us know in the comments what you think about the Travers Cup lineup also.