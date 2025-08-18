Triple Crown Winners Don’t Impress Bob Baffert as Legend Reveals Favorite to Train

Bob Baffert is a legendary trainer in American Thoroughbred racing, having led two Triple Crown winners to victory—American Pharoah and Justify. In 2015, American Pharoah broke a 37-year Triple Crown drought, and then Justify came along in 2018 to complete the sweep. Both horses really solidified Baffert’s place among the top in the sport. Even with all those amazing wins, Baffert shared that neither of them is his favorite. He actually prefers a different champion from his earlier days.

During an interview with Breeders’ Cup host Ren Carothers, Baffert reflected candidly on how this particular horse holds a special place in his heart, stating, “You know, Silver Charm was always my favorite because he was so gutty, and he wouldn’t let horses pass him. You know, we won the Derby. We went to the Dubai World Cup. It was just a great ride, you know.”

Silver Charm, the colt who won the 1997 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, came really close to taking the Belmont Stakes too, finishing just three-quarters of a length behind—so close to snagging racing’s biggest prize. He then took home the win at the 1998 Dubai World Cup, beating out the international competition, and it was such an unforgettable moment for the trainer.

Silver Charm really showed what it means to have grit and resilience throughout his racing career. He also picked up several graded stakes over four seasons, like the San Fernando Stakes, Strub Stakes, Goodwood Stakes, Clark Handicap, and San Pasqual Handicap. When he was just three years old, he snagged the American Champion Three-Year-Old Male Eclipse Award in 1997, thanks to his wins in the Derby and Preakness.

In total, Silver Charm had 24 starts, racking up 12 wins, 7 second places, and 2 thirds, which brought in almost $6.95 million. This really shows how consistent and successful he was at the top of the sport. Silver Charm’s legacy goes beyond just his wins. In 2007, he was inducted into the Racing Hall of Fame, which was such a fitting honor for a horse that really showed heart, determination, and delivered some unforgettable performances when it mattered most.

So, lately, Baffert has been having a rough season and has chosen to skip the Travers Stakes, but he’s still planning to run his horse in another G1 event.

Bob Baffert is making crucial decisions

Bob Baffert’s 2025 season kicked off with a bit of a rough patch: his horses came in 15th at the Kentucky Derby and then landed in fourth place at both the Preakness and Belmont Stakes. This has led some individuals to wonder if the Hall of Fame trainer’s campaign has hit a snag. But then Baffert flipped the script—his colt Himika came through with a strong win in the Grade 3 Sorrento Stakes at Del Mar, pulling ahead by 4 1/4 lengths and bringing back some good impressions and hope for Baffert’s team.

So, the focus turned to the famous $1.25 million Travers Stakes, known as the “Mid-Summer Derby,” happening at Saratoga. Baffert hinted that he might throw his promising colt, Goal Oriented, into the mix. But after checking in on the colt’s readiness, Baffert decided to pull him out. Explaining the decision, he said, “He breezed nice, but not to my standards. I decided I wanted to wait. I thought it was a little too much coming back. [The Travers] is a very tough race. A mile and a quarter can be tough on them.”

Goal Oriented is set to head to the Grade 1 Pennsylvania Derby at Parx on September 20. This decision shows a thoughtful and strategic approach—allowing the horse more time to rest and get ready for an important race, while avoiding unnecessary stress or early fatigue in a tough competition.