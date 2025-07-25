Update on Injured Jockey Tyler Conner Throws Light on Devastating Fall

“Only two wins this week, but got to do it with my favorite people and some good horses!” Tyler Conner wrote on Instagram, while sharing snippets of his recent races, with partner Lucy Conner. The veteran jockey was undeniably excited for his upcoming races just days before Race 7 at the Colonial Downs on July 24. Little did he know that it would end in disaster.

Conner, who has already won 54 races from 333 starts this year, fell with his horse. While the accident itself was enough cause for concern, things went from bad to worse when he didn’t get up. The medics rushed to administer first aid and immediately airlifted the jockey to the Virginia Commonwealth University Trauma Center in Richmond. There, the rider complained that he “could not move everything” after the fall.

Now, after an excruciating wait, Tyler Conner’s partner has shed more light on the injury through a post on X. “Thank you to everyone that has reached out. One thing is for sure, @tyler_conner519 is very much loved,” Lucy Conner wrote, thanking the fans. “Right now, he has a Jefferson fracture of C1 and a central cord injury,” she revealed.

This matches the initial diagnosis that agent Paula Bacon spoke about. “He was in really good spirits, and all the feeling is coming back,” Bacon told Horseracingnation’s Ed DeRosa shortly after the accident. She also explained that he suffered a “broken C1 and nose.” Thankfully, Lucy Conner also had hopeful news after shedding more light on the exact nature of the injury.

“The doctor is optimistic that the swelling around his spinal cord will come down,” she added. Tyler Conner himself was also awake throughout the whole ordeal. While he couldn’t move, the jockey was talking to the medics who rushed to his assistance. Meanwhile, the fans weren’t the only ones concerned, as Cololian Downs also made a noble gesture after the accident.

How Tyler Conner suffered the freak accident

The race organizers issued a public statement in the wake of the unfortunate incident, voicing their support for the racer. “In support of the jockey colony at Colonial Downs, we will be canceling the remainder of the race card today. Our thoughts are with Conner and his team,” they added, as per The Paulik Report. While it was indeed a heartfelt gesture, how did this even happen?

As per The Paulick Report and Daily Racing Form, the one-horse spill happened near the 8th pole just as Tayler Conner and his horse, Stanza, were turning for home. That’s when first-place finisher Montador crossed into Conner’s path, causing Stanza to stumble and hit the turf. However, the 3-year-old gelding got away with no major injuries.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/ Tyler Conner

Stanza’s trainer, Elizabeth Merryman, explained that the horse had suffered some nicks and bruises but was “fine” and back in his stable. Unfortunately, Conner wasn’t so lucky. Then again, the incident just goes to show that even the most experienced riders can suffer accidents. The jockey has won a staggering 1,271 races in his career so far earning $29.2 million.

Tyler Connor has also won four graded stakes, including the G3 Remington Oaks in 2023, G2 Penn Mile in 2022, G3 All American at Golden Gate Fields in 2018, and the Grade 2 Eddie D at Santa Anita in 2017. So, while it will take some time for Conner to heal, it’s safe to say the horse racing veteran be back for more, depending on what the doctors recommend.