Upsetting Weather Update Hits Saratoga Ahead of Belmont Stakes Race Weekend

All’s well that ends well. Right? Wrong! When the beginning itself was under horrid conditions, you would think the ending would be there to compensate for everything. But no, that’s not what you should be expecting from the 2025 Belmont Stakes.

Last month’s Kentucky Derby was run after days of downpour, which turned the Churchill Downs into a thick slurry of muck and mire. The horses had to fight more than just their opponents at the iconic race track, and jockey Umberto Rispoli, rider of second-place finisher Journalism, perfectly captured the situation. “He was a little bit upset with the mud in his face,” the Italian jockey said about his horse after the disappointing finish to the Derby. And now, it looks like the Belmont Stakes might be another case where Rispoli would have to face similar weather. Tough luck, but it is what it is.

The RacingDownWind Community took to X on June 1 to share the weather predictions for the weekend at Saratoga. “What is it about Saratoga, every time big race days are coming, that dreaded word pops up,” grunts the social media post as it shared a screenshot of the meteorological predictions for Saratoga Springs for the next 10 days.

As per the screenshot, it can be clearly seen that over Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, the chances of rainfall are 50% or higher, which could result in serious impacts for the 157th Belmont Stakes race. “Let’s hope the wind kicks up this week,” the X post still attempts to keep the spirits high. Talk about hoping against hope, huh?

While the Derby panned out in extreme muddy conditions, thankfully, the Preakness didn’t put the horses and the fans through the same experience. Instead, despite rains being on the weather radar, Pimlico saw good conditions. However, it seems like the Belmont Stakes won’t be as easy to endure. But as they say, come rain or hail!

Last year, too, the Belmont Stakes had rain frowning upon it. With a 94% chance of rain showers, the competitors braced up for a tough race. “A shower tonight would be really welcome over there on the racetrack,” said trainer D. Wayne Lukas before his 2024 Preakness-winning horse, Seize the Grey, made its way to Saratoga Park last year. It won’t be much different this year, either.

There’s a lot riding on the upcoming June 7 race. Obviously, a little rain won’t be enough to deter those who have already decided to make it to Saratoga Park irrespective of whatever happens. And we can vouch for at least one thing: there will be enough action to keep the fans occupied rather than thinking about the rain.

The Belmont Stakes will be emphatic, to say the least

This year’s Belmont Stakes will have some truly incredible stars, both human and equine, to keep the horse racing fans hooked to the action. Among other things, the resumed rivalry between the 2025 Kentucky Derby winner, Sovereignty, and the 2025 Preakness winner, Journalism, is expected to be a scintillating one. Sovereignty sat the race out at Pimlico, and fans can hardly wait to see the next chapter of the contention between these two raring horses.

To make things more interesting, Sovereignty’s trainer, Bill Mott, has revealed that the horse is in his best form in recent weeks. Furthermore, Hall of Fame trainer Todd Fletcher announced that he will be entering the Belmont with two horses. The foal of Triple Crown winner Justify, Crudo, and Uncaged, paired with the 2024 Belmont Stakes winning jockey, Luis Saez, has suddenly made Fletcher a favorite to win at Saratoga.

Baeza, the third-place finisher at the Derby and the 2025 UAE Derby second-place finisher, Heart of Honor, will also be among the stars who could pull off an upset win if the stars align in their favor. But who is your pick to claim the fourth-oldest North American race this Saturday? Tell us your thoughts below.