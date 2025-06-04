What Is the Best Post Position at Belmont Stakes? All About the Horses, Positions and Odds Ahead of Final Triple Crown Race

The third and final leg of the Triple Crown is almost upon us! The 157th Belmont Stakes is just four days away, and the final preparations are in full swing. Among other things, the poll positions for the competing horses have been announced, turning up the heat on the last horse racing event of the season. So, as we brace ourselves for a stylish wrap, let’s learn more about Saturday’s race details so we can appreciate the action better, shall we?

The Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes were both incredible in their own right. Now, the winning horses from these two Triple Crown races will once again cross paths this weekend at the Belmont Stakes. But could their poll positions pit Journalism and Sovereignty too close to each other? Let’s get right into it!

Post position and odds for the Belmont Stakes

The post positions for this year’s Belmont Stakes were announced on Monday. Coming off a strong victory at the Peter Pan Stakes last month, Hill Road (10-1 morning-line odds) will start the upcoming race from Post 1. As per Sportsbook review, this gate has been the winnigest one in Belmont Stakes‘ history, producing 24 winners in 118 starts, with a 20.3 winning percentage. However, this post has produced only one Belmont winner since 2003, Bob Baffert‘s Triple Crown-winning Justify in 2018. Naturally, it would seem that Post 1 at Saratoga Park could sway both ways.

The 2025 Kentucky Derby winner, Sovereignty (2-1), will start the Belmont Stakes from Post 2. The gate has produced 13 winners over the years (with an 11 win%), Essential Quality being the last horse to do so in 2021. Bob Baffert will return to Saratoga Park with Rodriguez (6-1), from Gate 3. Missing both the Derby and the Preakness, the thoroughbred will undoubtedly be itching to show his worth at the Belmont Stakes. And he will have the perfect place to do so! Rodriguez will start on Saturday from the very spot that produced the 2023 Belmont winning horse, Arcangelo.

While Post 3 boasts a 13.8 winning percentage, Post 4 has seen one of the lowest numbers of Belmont Stakes winners over the years. With only 10 wins in 110 starts, Gate 4 is dubious at least. However, this year’s Post 4 participant is Uncaged (30-1), trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher and paired with last year’s Belmont-winning jockey, Luis Saez. Things just got interesting, right?

Pletcher’s second entrant, Crudo (15-1), will begin the race from Post 5, which has a 14.7 winning percentage (15 wins in 102 starts). The 2015 Triple Crown winner, American Pharoah, also trained by the iconic Bob Baffert, was the last Belmont winner who started the Stakes from this post. Last year’s winner at Saratoga Park, Dornoch, was placed in Post 6, despite this post also having a low winning percentage (9.3). This year’s Derby third-place finisher, Baeza (4-1) will also hope to replicate Dornoch’s success after starting the June 7 race from the same gate.

Journalism (8-5), Michael McCarthy’s Preakness-winning colt, will set forth its Belmont Stakes winning bid from Post 7, while the 2025 UAE Derby’s second-place finisher, Heart of Honor (30-1), will be pouncing out of Post 8. Now that we’ve cleared up which horse starts the race from which spot, let’s take a gander at which forerunners to keep your eyes on!

Who to look for at Saratoga?

Undoubtedly, the most definitive rivalry at this year’s Belmont Stakes would be between Journalism and Sovereignty. Despite being the favorite to win the race, Journalism finished the Derby in second place, while Sovereignty picked up an incredible upset victory. However, one should remember that, unlike the Derby, post positions don’t matter as much at Saratoga Park, which will host the Belmont Stakes for the second year in a row. With that in mind, it cannot be said with certainty that the Derby winner, starting from Post 2 on Saturday, will be in any disadvantageous position than the 2025 Preakness winner.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Belmont Stakes

The upcoming Stakes race could also turn out to be a battle of wits between several Hall of Fame trainers. From Bob Baffert and Todd Pletcher to Bill Mott, a lot of A-listers have their representatives on the turf on the weekend, which would make things incredibly enticing. Over the past few days, Mott has also subtly sent out warnings to Sovereignty’s opponents, claiming that the horse is looking more “aggressive” since the Derby concluded at Churchill Downs in early May.

So, who would you bet your money on? Post 1 looks good, but only 1 winner in the past 23 years? Doesn’t look promising. Last year’s winner was from Post 6, one of the most dubious gates in Belmont history. But can Baeza pull off a miracle? Who will you be rooting for on Saturday? Tell us below!