Who is Journalism? Everything About the Belmont Stakes Horse: Owner, Trainer, Earnings and More

A few weeks ago, it would have been ok to say that Journalism is a rising star in the world of horse racing. But we can’t say that anymore, can we? Especially after his Preakness triumph. Now, the 3-year-old colt is entering the 2025 Belmont Stakes as one of the most talked-about contenders. Foaled in 2022 and bred in Kentucky by Don Alberto Corporation, this bay colt has already carved out an impressive reputation with a combination of elite pedigree, steady progression, and tactical versatility. With Curlin as his sire—a two-time Horse of the Year—and Mopotism, a Grade 1-placed mare by Uncle Mo, as his dam, Journalism brings together a lineage of both power and poise.

A 2025 Belmont Stakes favorite, this colt has drawn increasing attention not only for his on-track performances but also for the team behind him. He represents the blend of a classic bloodline, patient training, and smart race placement—all crucial elements that fans and bettors weigh heavily when choosing who to put their money on.

Who owns Journalism?

Journalism is owned by a powerhouse syndicate composed of some of the most influential names in the industry: Bridlewood Farm, Don Alberto Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Elayne Stables 5 LLC, Robert V. LaPenta, Mrs. John Magnier, Derrick Smith, and Michael B. Tabor. This ownership group has extensive experience with Triple Crown campaigns and Grade 1-caliber horses.

via Imago Credits: Thoroughbred Daily News

The blend of deep-pocketed investment and racing wisdom ensures Journalism has every resource needed for success. The connection with Bridlewood Farm is something to be noted, as they are known for training thoroughbreds for a dominant career. In fact, the majority of the field at the Preakness had this connection.

Mind you, ownership isn’t just about prestige—it’s a strategic advantage. And syndicates of this caliber often provide access to top-level veterinary care, training regimens, and strategic planning, all of which can play a pivotal role in a young colt’s development and race preparation.

Who trains Journalism?

Michael W. McCarthy is the man behind Journalism’s consistent and upward-trending performances. A Breeders’ Cup-winning trainer known for conditioning standout runners like City of Light and Ce Ce, McCarthy brings a patient, thoughtful approach to Journalism’s preparation. He’s been methodical with spacing between starts, selecting races that gradually increased in difficulty and gave the colt time to mature both mentally and physically.

While McCarthy isn’t the most headline-grabbing trainer in the game, his resume speaks volumes. He’s especially known for keeping his horses fresh and peaking at the right time—exactly what you want heading into the Saratoga Race Course on June 7. This will be only his 2nd Belmont Stakes run, the first coming in 2021 when he came third with Rombauer.

Who is Journalism’s jockey?

Umberto Rispoli has become Journalism’s regular partner in the irons, guiding him through all of his recent stakes races. Known for his timing, balance, and ability to make split-second decisions in traffic, Rispoli is among the most underrated jockeys on the circuit. His ability to adapt to different race shapes has been key, particularly since Journalism has shown versatility—he can stalk or sit further back depending on how the race unfolds.

via Imago May 17, 2025, Baltimore, Md, USA: Journalism 2 ridden by Umberto Rispoli wins the Preakness Stakes Grade 1 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland on May 17, 2025. This is the last Preakness Day to be run under the ÃoeOld Hilltop.Ã The building will be razed to make way for a new facility, marking the start of a new era of racing in Maryland. Construction of the new building is scheduled for completion in 2027. /Eclipse Sportswire/CSM Baltimore USA – ZUMAcs17 20250517_faf_cs17_070 Copyright: xCharlesxTolerx

In high-pressure races, a jockey like Rispoli can make all the difference. He’s earned the trust of McCarthy and the connections by keeping Journalism out of trouble and bringing out his best kick at the right time. Although this will be the first Belmont Stakes experience for the Italian, his great Triple Crown season (2nd in the Kentucky Derby and 1st in the Preakness) means he will be confident about his chances. And the $49,928,619 career earnings from 623 wins and more than 1500 podium finishes speak of authority and expertise in the sport. Keep an eye on this guy.

What are Journalism’s career earnings?

As of June 2025, Journalism has earned approximately $2,838,880 in career earnings. With a race record of 7 starts that has five wins, 1 second, and one third-place finish, Journalism has never finished off the board. His consistency in graded stakes company is a testament to both his physical talent and the stable handling by Team McCarthy.

This figure puts him among the top earners of the Belmont contenders this season. And with a $2 million guaranteed purse in the last Triple Crown race of the year, the opportunity to multiply those earnings is enormous. His biggest payout came at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, winning the $1.2 million first-place prize. Before that, Journalism also finished 2nd in the Kentucky Derby, which fetched him $1 million.

As you can see, his 3-year-old season has been a stupendous success. The only thing that will perfectly complement this run is a win at the Belmont. And people are eagerly waiting for Journalism vs. Sovereignty showdown. Who takes the final prize?

What are Journalism’s racing stats and past performances?

Journalism has steadily climbed the ranks since making his debut in fall 2024. His progression includes

Oct 27, 2024 (Santa Anita) —3rd in a maiden special weight at 6 furlongs. A learning experience against sharp early speed.

—3rd in a maiden special weight at 6 furlongs. A learning experience against sharp early speed. Nov 17, 2024 (Del Mar) —Broke his maiden in style over 1 mile.

—Broke his maiden in style over 1 mile. Dec 14, 2024 (Los Alamitos Futurity, G2) —He captured his first graded stakes, proving he belonged with the best.

—He captured his first graded stakes, proving he belonged with the best. Mar 1, 2025 (San Felipe Stakes, G2) —Defeated a stacked field, outkicking rivals like Barnes and Rodriguez.

—Defeated a stacked field, outkicking rivals like Barnes and Rodriguez. Apr 5, 2025 (Santa Anita Derby, G1) —The win that secured his place in the Kentucky Derby, with a strong move down the lane to seal a decisive victory.

—The win that secured his place in the Kentucky Derby, with a strong move down the lane to seal a decisive victory. May 3, 2025 (Kentucky Derby, G1) —Starting as the favorite, the rain and sloppy track ended up being an impediment, but he still secured 2nd place in the 1 ¼ mile race.

—Starting as the favorite, the rain and sloppy track ended up being an impediment, but he still secured 2nd place in the 1 ¼ mile race. May 17, 2025 (Preakness Stakes, G1)—Again, he started as the favorite in the 1 3/16-mile race, and this time, he fought off challenges from Gosger and Sandman and won by half a length.

This resume not only shows progression but also experience across multiple distances and track surfaces, all of which matter to see how a thoroughbred would adapt to their scenarios. Journalism should be ready for what’s on offer at the Belmont – rain and mud.

What is Journalism’s pedigree and bloodline?

Journalism’s pedigree is an enviable one. He’s by Curlin, a legend in modern Thoroughbred racing known for his durability and dominance over classic distances. Curlin’s influence is widespread, having sired stars like Exaggerator, Vino Rosso, and Good Magic. And he sired 2013 Belmont Stakes winner Palace Malice.

Curlin’s dam, Mopotism, was a Grade 1-placed daughter of Uncle Mo, another leading stallion in North America. Uncle Mo sired past Belmont Stakes winner Mo Donegal, which makes Journalism a key bet in the Belmont field. Uncle Mo contributes speed and class to the mix, while Mopotism adds race experience and competitive grit. Journalism blends both stamina and speed, which is critical for the unique challenge of the Derby’s 10-furlong distance.

With top-tier connections, a standout pedigree, and a dominant Triple Crown campaign, Journalism enters the 2025 Belmont Stakes as a legitimate threat. His balanced running style, expert handling, and impressive form make him a top choice for fans and bettors alike.

If he continues his upward trajectory and handles the Saratoga crowd the way he has handled every challenge so far, we might just be looking at the next name added to the Belmont’s storied history.