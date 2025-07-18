Will Any of Bob Baffert’s Horses Appear in the $1 Million Haskell Stakes?

Bob Baffert’s 2025 season has been quite the ride, filled with ups and downs, hopes soaring high, and challenges that are tough to tackle. After a three-year suspension that kept his horses from Churchill Downs, he made a much-anticipated comeback to the Kentucky Derby in May. His top entry, Citizen Bull—who won the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile—ended up in a disappointing 15th place in the muddy conditions, which is quite a shift from his earlier success. But, what was the deal with his other competitor, Rodriguez? He ended up getting scratched because of a foot bruise, which really left Baffert feeling disappointed.

A few weeks later, he entered Goal Oriented in the Preakness Stakes. Even with a solid effort, Goal Oriented ended up in fourth place. So, Baffert had some hope for Rodriguez in the Belmont Stakes, but it turned out to be more of the same. The colt ended up finishing fourth, trailing behind Baeza, who came in third after Journalism, and Sovereignty, who took first place.

As the chance for Triple Crown glory faded, all eyes are now on the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park. Baffert is on a quest for redemption here, aiming for both prestige and a lasting legacy. According to a report by Horse Racing Nation, Baffert has entered Goal Oriented, the same colt who finished fourth in the Preakness, to challenge a field stacked with talent, including Journalism and Gosger.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The race, which is part of the “Win and You’re In” Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, is a key testing ground for 3-year-olds. It gives Baffert a great chance to show everyone why his horses are always serious contenders at the highest level.

AD

Goal Oriented’s journey to this point under the flag of Bob Baffert has been carefully monitored. With his mix of untapped talent and racing finesse—highlighted by two allowance wins and a solid performance in the Preakness—he’s definitely a serious contender.

via Imago Credits – X / @PreaknessStakes

If Goal Oriented can match or even surpass his Preakness performance, the Haskell might just be the perfect opportunity for Baffert to kick off a mid-season comeback—and who knows, he could be on his way to a historic tenth Haskell win, further adding to his impressive record at Monmouth. But you know, the G1 race isn’t going to be a walk in the park, especially with top performer Journalism seeming ready to grab the spotlight from Baffert.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Something for Bob Baffert to worry about

Journalism is like that horse that everyone admires, even competitors like Bob Baffert. It’s earned a lot of respect, for sure. The trainer once mentioned after the colt’s Preakness win, “He’s a remarkable horse. I wanted to be on the lead and was behind horses. I knew [Goal Oriented] was intimidated. He’s never run that way. He ran well, but he’s still too green for that.”

But with the G1 Haskell Stakes at stake, Journalism’s exercise rider has a little heads-up for the other competitors. In a conversation with Paulick Report, Marc Witkowski mentioned, “When he’s out there training and galloping, he loves doing it. He’s a beautiful mover. He just glides over the track. It feels like nothing but power under me and he moves the ground. I’m watching the poles and he gets around there so easy when I ask him to. Whenever I ask him for more he gives it to me. He has adapted to each track he’s run at really well. He is an awesome horse. Just awesome.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The exercise rider’s assessment really shows off Journalism’s physical abilities and highlights the strong bond that’s developed over years of training together. In a sport where every little detail matters, that connection can really enhance performance when the pressure’s on. With the Haskell Stakes happening this Saturday, Journalism is ready to show off his skills and style at Monmouth’s main stage, as he is the 4-5 morning-line favorite.