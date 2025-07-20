Worried Horse Racing Fans Relieved as Origami Avoids Brutal Injury After Scary Del Mar Race Start

While all eyes were on Manmouth Park for the Grade 1 Haskell Stakes, the Del Mar in California had its own thing going on Saturday. However, while the NYRA Bets Haskell turned out to be the stage for redemption for Journalism, the Del Mar instead left the fans with their hands over their faces. In Race 5, scheduled for 4:03 pm, a horrific injury occurred, and the horse racing community is aghast.

The $81,000 Allowance Optional Claiming in Del Mar boasted a thrilling line-up, promising an equally enticing race. However, right in the first turn of the Del Mar Racetrack, the 3-year-old filly Origami took a tumble and sent her jockey flying. The scenes were hard to digest for any horse racing fan, and they couldn’t help but feel concerned over the incident.

The Irish horse’s trainer, Doug O’Neill, took to X on July 19 to share an update on Origami’s condition following the accident. “Origami is safe and sound after a fall in the fifth at Del Mar. We believe she clipped heels,” the social media update read, as the accompanying video showed the horse getting a cold show. However, one can’t help but notice the pool of red right below Origami’s front left foot, making it clear that some tending to wounds is in order.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Origami fell, jockey Tiago Pereira was also caught off guard and hit the ground hard. The jockey was swiftly carried off the turf and was later hospitalized with a jaw injury. Pereira also didn’t return for the two other races he was slated to run later at Del Mar, and was replaced by two other jockeys. Naturally, while O’Neill was understandably worried about his horse, he had to take a moment to wish the jockey a quick recovery. “We are sending our thoughts and prayers to Tiago,” Doug wrote.

AD

Origami, reportedly, clipped heels behind Border Control, which threw the former off. It wasn’t a pretty sight, and fans were just relieved to know that the filly wasn’t in too grave danger. “She deserves extra peppermints today,” one fan suggested a way to help Origami get over the heartbreak of not being able to finish the race, as well as for the physical battering she took at Del Mar.

The story is developing