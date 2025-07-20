Bob Baffert Confirms Next Plans After Embarrassing $1 Million Defeat

When Bob Baffert entered Monmouth Park for the $1 million Haskell Stakes, all eyes were on him. After all, when Baffert shows up, so does history. With over 3,456 wins and two elusive Triple Crown titles under his belt, the man known to dominate. And this time, with his horse, Goal Oriented: a sleek, talented colt. Many believed it was already written in the stars: Baffert would once again claim the crown. But on July 19th, fate flipped the script. Journalism came storming back to snatch the Haskell victory, leaving Baffert’s contender in third, trailing behind Gosger in second. One fan summed up the shock: “This was not Bob Baffert’s best crop.” The sting was real. But what’s more telling? Baffert may already be looking past Goal Oriented.

He explained, “It’s all about the young horses. Getting them going, developing them. It’s neat to see them and hopefully they stay healthy. We run horses in the stakes and break maidens and we enjoy it. I like coming here. It’s a fun track.” And now, after the Haskell letdown, Baffert’s focus has shifted sharply to the West Coast and to two brand-new names: Desert Gate and Himika.

Both colts recently broke their maidens, and Baffert has bigger plans for them. “We have some nice ones,” Baffert told the Paulick Report. “Desert Gate and Himika are two that just broke their maidens. They looked really good. They’ll run in the Best Pal.” The trainer isn’t just brushing off the Haskell loss; he’s making a calculated pivot. When Baffert moves this quickly, it’s never random. “We’re always looking for that next superstar,” he added. That comment? It speaks volumes. Goal Oriented might’ve been the hopeful once, but the future, according to Baffert, is now dressed in new silks.

The timing of this shift couldn’t be more strategic. After dominating the 2-year-old division at Del Mar last year, claiming the Sorrento, the Best Pal, the Debutante, and the Futurity, Baffert is returning to defend his title. It’s a full-circle moment. Just last September, Baffert learned he’d clinched the Del Mar training title, his first solo win there since his seven-title streak ended back in 2003. He had tied with Philip D’Amato in 2022, but in 2024, he came roaring back. Now, he’s set to do it again, and his weapon of choice? Not Goal Oriented. It’s Desert Gate. It’s Himika. So, whatever 2-year-old breaks through next.

via Imago Horse Racing: 150th Preakness May 17, 2025 Baltimore, Maryland, USA Bob Baffert, an American racehorse trainer, crosses the track prior to the running of the 150th Preakness stakes. Baltimore Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTommyxGilliganx 250517_gb3_twg_041

While Opening Day was held on July 18, marking the beginning of a 51-day summer meet at Del Mar, all eyes now turn to the season’s highlight, the Grade I, $1 million Pacific Classic set for August 30. But just days ago, the spotlight was on a different showdown. At the Haskell Stakes, Journalism was expected to dominate, but was nearly out of the picture. For a moment, it looked like Gosger might pull off the upset, with Bob Baffert’s Goal Oriented not far behind. So, how did the race flip on its head?

Bob Baffert left watching as Journalism flips the script again

Well, in Haskell, it almost looked like Journalism’s story was about to end. As the gates flew open and the $1 million race roared to life, the fan-favorite colt didn’t burst out like usual; he settled into seventh place. For a horse known for excellent finishes, this was uncomfortably quiet. Gosger had stolen the front, and Goal Oriented was looming. Even trainer Michael McCarthy confessed, “I was concerned since he was running evenly through the lane for a bit, but he showed some determination.” For most of the stretch, it looked like Journalism was just another name in the crowd. But then…

Everything changed. Rispoli guided him wide, no traffic, no chaos this time, and the real Journalism showed up. In the final furlong, he devoured ground with the force of a freight train, storming past Gosger in the last few strides to snatch victory by half a length, the exact same margin as his Preakness thriller. From nearly forgotten to unforgettable, Journalism didn’t just win; it made a statement.

But don’t count Bob Baffert out just yet. With Del Mar now in his sights, the legendary trainer brushed off the Haskell heartbreak with a shrug and a grin: “I forgot about that. I’m never here because I had to go to the sale in Kentucky, so I forgot all about it, and had to read about it,” he said. “It’s been a long time between drinks there for me. It’s exciting to be leading trainer. The people that work for me are very proud that we’re leading trainer. Can’t do it without them. I got a great team.” And with Del Mar just heating up, Baffert’s next move might be his boldest yet.