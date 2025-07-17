Journalism’s Rider Makes Huge Claim Amid Preakness Champion’s Successful 2025 Run

July 19th, Saturday’s $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park is surely a proving ground. And right at the center of the spotlight is Journalism, the 2025 Preakness Stakes winner who’s carried not just hype, but results. While half the field is made up of under-the-radar names who skipped the Triple Crown trail entirely, Journalism is the only one to tackle two of the sport’s biggest stages: he finished second in the Derby and the Belmont and stormed to victory in Baltimore. Will the Haskell be his ultimate statement?

Among those looking to play spoiler are Burnham Square, sixth in the Kentucky Derby after winning the Blue Grass Stakes, and Preakness returnees Goal Oriented and Gosger. But none enter with the momentum or résumé that Journalism brings. It’s no surprise he’s the 4-5 morning-line favorite for this Breeders’ Cup win, and you’re in a showdown. He hasn’t raced since that runner-up finish to Sovereignty in the Belmont on June 7, making this his comeback moment. But is this the calm before an even bigger storm? Well, let’s hear it from Journalism’s exercise rider.

Beyond stats and finishes, at just three years old, Journalism might be earning his highest praise from the person who knows his stride better than anyone, his longtime exercise rider, Marc Witkowski. According to a report by Paulick Report, he said, “He is the best I’ve ever been on, by far,” said Witkowski, who has worked with multiple Grade 1 winners over the years. He’s been with Journalism since the colt first entered Michael McCarthy’s barn as a two-year-old, and what he sees now isn’t just potential; it’s something extraordinary.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Horse Racing 2025: Belmont Stakes Preparations JUN 4 June 4, 2025, Saratoga Springs, Ny, USA: Journalism, trained by Michael McCarthy, at Saratoga Racecourse in Saratoga Springs, New York on June 4, 2025. Scott Serio/Eclipse Sportswire/CSMCredit Image: Scott Serio/Cal Media Saratoga Springs Ny USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250604_faf_cs17_001.jpg ScottxSeriox csmphotothree389703

AD

“He’s a strong horse and he’s really smart,” Witkowski added. “He’s a very intelligent horse and he just loves it out there. He’s very competitive. He kind of puffs himself up but at the same time he’s still calm and quiet.” Can a horse be both this calm and this dominant? That rare mix might be what makes Journalism so special.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Calm but fierce, light on his feet but heavy on impact. His camp says he traveled well, adjusted effortlessly, and is locked in for Saturday’s 1⅛-mile test. With trainer Michael McCarthy arriving on race day and his team calling the colt “happy with himself,” everything’s aligning again. But in a field looking to surprise, can Journalism keep writing its winning script? But don’t forget, just a month ago, Journalism was on the verge of disaster.

Journalism survived flames just to set the track on fire later

Journalism is the only horse in 2025 to contest all three legs of the Triple Crown. After finishing second to Sovereignty in both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, he stormed back in the Preakness with a comeback. Boxed in, bumped around, seemingly fading… and then boom!!! He surged up the rail and took the win in 1:55.37. Missed that race? You’ll want to go back and watch every second.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sure, the numbers are impressive: 5 wins, 2 seconds, and a third in just 8 career starts. Just under $3.2 million in earnings. A Santa Anita Derby champ. A Preakness hero. But what sets Journalism apart isn’t just the resume. Even in the Preakness, where his final speed numbers weren’t flashy, insiders saw something else: mental grit, race IQ, and the kind of finishing heart you just can’t teach. So, is he the best of his generation? It’s starting to feel like the answer is yes. Before the trophies and headlines, Journalism faced a very different kind of challenge.

Back in January, wildfires roared dangerously close to Santa Anita Park, threatening his home base. Trainer Michael McCarthy had to act fast, loading the horses onto trucks and sending them south to safety. Among the horses was Journalism. He returned to the barn days later, totally unshaken, picking up training like nothing had happened. That’s calm under pressure? It might be his greatest weapon yet. And it makes you wonder, what can’t this horse handle?