“Retire Now”: Bob Baffert Faces Fans Backlash as Horse Racing Downfall Continues

The buzz at Monmouth Park was electric! Could this be Bob Baffert’s record-breaking tenth Haskell victory? All signs pointed that way. His horse, Goal Oriented, had trained perfectly. The 3-year-old colt had time to rest and sharpen, and Baffert himself sounded calm but confident before the race. “We felt we had a lot of time between races… he’s trained really well,” Baffert said. With his track record, over 3,456 wins and two Triple Crowns, who would doubt him? But as the gates opened and the race unfolded, the ending no one expected began to write itself. So what went wrong this time?

Undoubtedly, all eyes were on Goal Oriented. Because Goal Oriented had the stats, the pedigree, and the trainer, but did he deliver? The colt had a good break and stayed close to the pace, but it wasn’t enough.

As the leaders faded and the final stretch came into view, a familiar name stole the spotlight: Journalism, the Michael McCarthy-trained star. In a run that echoed his Preakness surge, Journalism blazed down the stretch, catching Gosger and leaving Goal Oriented trailing in third. Thus, won the $1 million worth Haskell. But was this just a fluke, or is the Baffert aura officially broken?

Let’s talk about Journalism’s brilliance for a second. The colt, who has been racing since 2024, wasn’t even the early leader. In fact, he broke slowly and sat seventh early on, far behind pace-setters Bracket Buster and Kentucky Outlaw. But jockey Umberto Rispoli moved him wide, no rail trap this time, and gave fans a stretch run to remember. He zoomed past Gosger and Goal Oriented in the final strides, covering the mile and an eighth in 1:48.15, taking his third Grade 1 win and earning a free spot in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. While Journalism soared, Goal Oriented stalled, and fans were not quiet about it.

Whispers of retirement grow louder as Bob Baffert misses again

One fan added, “This was not Bob Baffert’s best crop.” And well, it stung! Because Goal Oriented was supposed to be the one. A talented dark bay colt by Not This Time out of Bizzy Caroline, foaled on May 15, 2022, Goal Oriented was built like a winner. Two wins from just three starts. Over $231,000 in earnings. And that May 3rd blowout at Churchill Downs? He didn’t just win, he led from the start and clocked 109 Equibase Speed Figure. And with star jockey Flavien Prat aboard again for the Haskell Stakes, fans thought it was already in the bag. But no. Not this time. He finished third. And that silence you heard? That was a shock.

Another fan posted, “A real Bob blows by at the top of the lane and draws away, especially if he’s running WITH the bias.” That never came. Not even close. But is this the beginning of the end for horse racing’s ultimate kingmaker? It’s not like Baffert hasn’t earned the crown. Two Triple Crowns. Six Kentucky Derby wins. A record 8 Preakness victories. He’s built empires with horses like American Pharoah, Justify, Point Given, Silver Charm, the list is a graveyard of greatness. But fans don’t live in the past. They want results now. And now? Now, the results aren’t landing. Now, they’re questioning everything.

Another fan added, “Seems like he just can’t keep his A-listers stitched together anymore. Should-be benchwarmers aren’t cutting it.” And that hit hard, because when you’re talking about Bob Baffert, you’re talking about the man who built dynasties. But lately? The gears aren’t clicking. Even before Haskell, the signs were flashing red. In May’s Preakness Stakes, Baffert’s colt Goal Oriented came in with buzz but got bumped mid-stretch by Journalism and faded to fourth. It was his Grade 1 debut, and the hype didn’t match the finish.

Things got even messier earlier at the Kentucky Derby, where his entry Citizen Bull slogged home in 15th place on a muddy track. Fans are noticing. “Thought the rebreak was coming. Old BB would’ve won that race,” one said. For a guy who’s known for shining on the biggest stages, this stretch of losses in 2025 is raising one big question: Has the legend lost his edge?

Another fan put it bluntly: “He should retire now.” And honestly, it’s a thought more and more people are starting to entertain. Let’s be real—training racehorses isn’t some relaxed job in the sunshine. It’s 4 a.m. mornings, endless barn checks, constant travel, and the kind of pressure that keeps you up at night. And Bob? He’s 72. This legend has done it all, two Triple Crowns. He’s a Hall of Famer, a living legend.

But lately, the magic feels like it’s fading. With his recent losses piling up, even longtime fans are beginning to wonder: Is this still the same Bob Baffert? Or is it time to pass the torch