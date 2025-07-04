How Much Did Miki Sudo Earn at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Competition?

Miki Sudo’s competitive-eating journey feels like something straight out of a movie. She grew up in Japan and then came back to the U.S., where she slowly made a name for herself in the Major League Eating scene. Sudo really started to make waves back in 2013 when she won a pho-eating contest. Then in 2014, she took it up a notch by joining the top ranks and knocking Sonya Thomas off her throne at Nathan’s.

“To be the first person to beat Sonya Thomas at hot dogs is surreal,” Sudo said after her victory. “I think both of us are hoping to break the existing world record of 45 in 10 minutes, but weather conditions got in the way, but we’ll definitely be back to set a higher number.” She really shot to fame—by 2015, she was breaking records left and right in all sorts of eating competitions.

Now a mother and a ten-time women’s Nathan’s champion, Sudo is known for her smart strategies just as much as her amazing eating skills. She’s got some impressive world records under her belt, including ones for kimchi, ice cream, and hotdish.

Plus, she holds the women’s world record at Nathan’s, having devoured 51 hot dogs and buns in just 10 minutes during the contest in 2024 on the Coney Island stage. So, here we are in 2025! Even though she didn’t break a record this time around, she still snagged that first-place finish by downing an impressive 33 hot dogs and buns. What about the cash prize?

Miki Sudo snagged a cool $10,000 for coming in first place, according to Yahoo Sports. The prize money comes from a total purse of $40,000 that’s split between the men’s and women’s competitions.

For each bracket, first place gets $10,000, second place receives $5,000, and third place takes home $2,500. This win really established her as the most successful woman in Nathan’s history. She’s become a role model, proving that in competitive eating—just like in many sports—being consistent, innovative, and having that mental edge can lead to multiple titles. But, besides Sudo’s amazing skills, everyone in the crowd would be focused on another competitive eating champ.

Just another determined competitive eater like Miki Sudo

Joey Chestnut is back at the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest! He’s really looking forward to joining Miki Sudo and the other competitive eaters in this prestigious event. He shared on social media that he’s excited to make his comeback, saying, “I’m thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life.” So, what actually happened between him and the MLE that led to the ban?

The 16-time champion of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest landed a sponsorship deal in mid-2024 with Impossible Foods, the company behind a plant-based hot dog. That move kicked off a bit of a showdown with the MLE, which has this exclusivity rule saying that contestants at Nathan’s can’t represent any other hot dog brands. So, even though Nathan’s and MLE considered a carve-out that would allow him to promote other Impossible products, the no-competing-brand rule remained unchanged.

“We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest,” said both MLE and Nathan’s in a joint statement. With him coming back, this is definitely going to be one of the most exciting competitive eating events to look forward to in 2025.