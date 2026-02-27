Matthew Tkachuk Shows Patriotic Pride After Being Honored by Florida Panthers

The NHL season was paused for 19 days to allow players to participate in the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. The USA swept the ice hockey sport, as both men and women won gold medals. Play resumed on February 25, and in the match between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers, national team captain Auston Matthews and alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk were playing against each other. The separate fanbases united to honor their heroes, while the Panthers’ captain acknowledged the moment and reciprocated the crowd’s emotions with a tribute gesture.

The Panthers were playing at their home arena, and the crowd erupted with the chants of “USA!” In a pre-game celebration for the Olympic victory, Tkachuk and Auston took part in a ceremonial puck drop with the fans shouting at the top of their lungs. Then, the home team captain embraced the moment, carrying the USA flag, and skated out in the whole arena. What resonated most was Tkachuk’s gesture towards the WWII veteran.

While waving the American flag, he skated towards 101-year-old Jim Sileno and gave him the commemorative puck. This emotional gesture echoed beyond the arena and touched the hearts of millions of Americans. The 28-year-old then shared his feelings in the moment:

“I really think our team really showed what it’s like to be true Americans, and the pride we played with and how we would do every single thing for our country. So, the support we’ve gotten is incredible,” Tkachuk said.

The celebration and the emotional value of this medal are huge because the men’s team has won a gold medal after 46 years. The team had an all-night party in Italy before they took a charter back home. They added a stop in Miami, where they celebrated with fans and then headed to the White House for the State of the Union.

NHL players had not participated in the last two Olympics due to financial disputes and scheduling conflicts. Finally, the NHL and the IOC were on the same page for the Milan Olympics, and players got the privilege to represent their country. None of the current squad players had felt the pride to represent their country on the biggest stage. They just did not represent, but won a gold medal in the most dramatic fashion, which added more emotions for players and their fellow countrymen as well.

Tkachuk, riding on this emotion, his gestures resonated with every crowd member sitting in the arena. For him, the past few years have been a whirlwind. He won two Stanley Cups with the Panthers (2024 and 2025) and is one of the most dominant forwards in the NHL. He even got married to Ellie Tkachuk in 2025, who is a luxury travel advisor. Now, he won Olympic gold, where he contributed significantly to the team’s success, recording six assists. It was a historic effort by the team to triumph over Canada to clinch the gold.

Team USA edged Canada 2–1 in overtime to claim historic gold

The final had everything that was expected out of it: overtime drama, a last-minute goal, tension, and the ultimate grit of the players.

At 1-1 at regulation, the game went to overtime with each team playing off. That is when Jack Hughes produced the final act, burying the sudden-death goal to put an end to a dramatic 2-1 victory.

It was the first Olympic hockey gold medal that Team USA had won outside the United States, and their first since the legendary Miracle on Ice victory of 1980 at the Lake Placid Games.

The match was not just about a game-winning goal. Canada was relentless throughout the match, putting pressure on America’s defense. Goalkeeper Connon Hellebuyck stood like a wall in front of Canada’s forwards and saved 41 shots. Considering how close the margin was, Hellebuyck was the difference between the two sides. Even Hughes acknowledged his efforts:

“Unbelievable game by Hellebuyck. He was our best player tonight by a mile. That’s just a gutsy win. That’s American hockey right there.”

When Hughes found the back of the net in overtime, the bench erupted, gloves flew, sticks scattered, and the weight of 46 years was instantly lifted. The forward reflected upon the victory:

“It doesn’t matter about the goal. Just an unbelievable team, unbelievable team win. We’re so proud to be American and to win for our country, to win for the USA Hockey brotherhood,” Hughes said.

For a team that had never captured Olympic glory on foreign soil to defeat the most decorated country in the sport. It was an achievement that will go down in American sporting folklore.