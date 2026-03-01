Olympische Spiele 2026: Mailand Cortina: Eishockey Männer: Spiel um die Goldmedaille: USA 2:1 CAN MILAN, Lombardy ITA – February 22, 2026: Team USA stands for the national anthem after defeating Team Canada 2:1 in overtime for the Mens Gold Medal Game at the Milano Santagiulia Ice hockey, Eishockey Arena in MILAN, Italy during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. LicenseRM 24714246 Copyright: xZoonar.com/WalterxGxArcexSrx 24714246

Olympische Spiele 2026: Mailand Cortina: Eishockey Männer: Spiel um die Goldmedaille: USA 2:1 CAN MILAN, Lombardy ITA – February 22, 2026: Team USA stands for the national anthem after defeating Team Canada 2:1 in overtime for the Mens Gold Medal Game at the Milano Santagiulia Ice hockey, Eishockey Arena in MILAN, Italy during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk has been in the headlines since the Olympic victory on Sunday. He helped the USA win its first gold in men’s ice hockey in 46 years, since the 1980 Lake Placid Games. The aftermath of the victory has been surrounded by an AI-generated video, shared by the White House as a celebratory montage.

The video was layered on a press conference featuring Brady and his brother, Matthew Tkachuk. The footage was of a 4-nation face-off in February 2025, where the brothers are discussing the intensity of the game, which started with three fights. The audio was fabricated and showed Brady saying abusive words to the neighbors.

“They booed our national anthem, so I had to come out and teach those maple syrup-eating ******* a lesson,” and added, “Canada, we own you little bro.”

The post did mention that it contained “AI-generated content,” and even the Senator’s captain clarified that he had no part in it. The video quickly went viral, and Tkachuk had to face significant backlash. He was not happy at all with the manipulation, as he had played for the Canadian capital his entire career.

Now him featuring to disrespect the countrymen, for whom he plays for the better part of the year, was not appreciated by him.

“It’s clearly fake because it’s not my voice and not my lips moving. I’m not in control of any of those accounts. … I know that those words would never come out of my mouth,” Tkachuk stated.

When asked directly whether he liked the video, Tkachuk responded: “I would never say that. That’s not who I am.”

U.S. President Donald Trump called the men’s team after the victory. During the celebratory phone call, someone was heard saying, “Close the northern border.” This blame was also placed upon Brady’s head, but he denied the accusations.

“I’ve been seeing stuff that people think it’s me, but if you watch the video, that’s not my voice and something that I never say. I don’t really know how that kind of took a storm on its own when I play here and give everything I have here,” Tkachuk said.

Despite representing the Ottawa Senators his entire life, he took extreme pride in representing his country and winning a gold medal for them. Even though there were rumors that he would leave the capital state, he has cleared everything and will remain dedicated to the Senators.

“First and foremost, I’ve given absolutely everything I have as an Ottawa Senator — blood, sweat and tears. When you represent the U.S., being an American, it’s an honor. There are only three teams that have won the gold medal for the U.S., so to be part of that is special,” Tkachuk added.

These were not the only two controversies that occurred after the men’s victory.

The Women’s Team declined the White House invitation

The United States women’s team also beat Canada 2-1 in overtime. This was the first time that the United States won both Olympic hockey tournaments during the same Winter Olympics.

During the same phone call from the president, Trump extended an invitation to the White House for the men’s team. While inviting the men’s team, he joked about the invitation for the women’s team, which was not appreciated by anyone.

“We’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that.” He then joked that if he didn’t extend the invitation, he would probably be “impeached.”

There were even players who chuckled at the joke, which then raised questions about the camaraderie between the men’s and the women’s team. Brady Tkachuk admitted his mistake and later regretted it. He acknowledged the women’s team’s feelings about how they might have felt after the remark.

“I mean, I get it. We supported them, they supported us. You can’t control what other people say.”

Florida Panthers star and Team USA men’s hockey alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk captured the profound unity between the men’s and women’s teams, a bond that extended beyond competition into genuine mutual elevation.

“Our two teams were so close. We watched other events together. We went and supported them. We loved the women’s team. The women’s team loved us, and we’re so proud that we had a clean sweep of gold medals and just so much respect for them and the other athletes,” he said.

The White House did extend an invitation for the State of the Union to the women’s team, but they respectfully declined. The reason they gave was that many players were returning to their college teams and league teams, and could not change travel arrangements at short notice. Some members of the men’s team went on to visit Washington and attend the State of the Union.

With both teams back to their respective seasons, Tkachuk’s message remains centered on the parting of ways between sport and digitally altered stories. This is the first time the USA has won gold in both categories, and he believes this historic achievement should not be overshadowed by AI-generated misinformation or any remark.

