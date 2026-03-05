Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Donates Six Figures Thanks to Viral Olympics Uniform

Jutta Leerdam had an impressive 2026 Winter Olympics, setting a new Olympic record in the 1000m speed skating event to earn her first gold medal. She also won a silver medal in the 500m, bringing her total to three medals (including a silver at the 2022 Beijing Olympics). Amid all this, one thing stood out: her orange jacket, which Leerdam auctioned for $227,006 (€195,000) in support of a special cause, surpassing the record set by soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Dutch Olympic Committee organized a special auction featuring mementos from European athletes. The interest in Leerdam’s viral signed orange suit picked up at the very last moment. An hour before the bid closed, the price was only $11,638 (€10,000). However, in the last minute, two bidders pushed the price to nearly €200,000. They have not disclosed their identity, but the auction site confirms that the highest bid came from the Netherlands.

Almost the entire sum will be donated to IJsvereniging Pijnacker, the local club where Leerdam first learned how to skate. She grew up in ’s-Gravenzande, Netherlands, and this gesture of backing the development of young skaters in her hometown has been much applauded by her fans and the skating fraternity.

MatchWornShirt’s previous record for a memorabilia sale was set by Cristiano Ronaldo, whose game-worn jersey from Portugal vs Hungary at Euro 2024 sold for $73,581 (£55,000).

The iconic orange suit first went viral when Leerdam crossed the 1000m finish line and unzipped the jacket. The move initially sparked controversy because many felt it was a marketing attempt. But the IOC cleared her of breaking any rules, confirming that it is common practice among skaters to unzip their jackets after the race to cool down.

Imago Jutta Leerdam NED, FEBRUARY 15, 2026 – Speed skating, Eisschnelllauf : Women s 500m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter games, Winterspiele,Spiele, Summer games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium in Milan, Italy. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN aflo_320071076

The Dutch speed skating star’s fiancé, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, was also present to support her at the event. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in April 2023, then later got engaged in March 2025.

It wasn’t all dandy, though, for the Dutch speed skater at the Olympics, but her on-ice triumphs made it easier for her to ward off her critics.

Jutta Leerdam hits back at critics, explaining what really defines her as a person and athlete

Jutta Leerdam has worn makeup in races before, especially her signature winged eyeliner, and it has drawn criticism for the longest time. The Dutch athlete has been accused of prioritizing gaining attention through her appearance rather than focusing on the sport. She turned this judgment into an iconic moment. She posted a photo on Instagram showing her black mascara running down her cheeks from tears of joy after winning the Olympic gold medal.

Leerdam poured her heart into the caption, reflecting that “you don’t have to become less of yourself to achieve something great.”

“That your looks don’t define you as a person or as an athlete,” Leerdam added. “That if you work hard and stay determined, it will all come together.”

She shared that, contrary to people’s opinions, all the makeup has ever done for her is give her confidence and make her feel more “powerful” and “feminine.”

“The pressure I’ve felt, the judgment I’ve dealt with around so many things, the hard work I’ve been putting in for so many years all came together in this moment,” Leerdam explained. “I never felt the need to prove anything. I did this for me, my younger self, my family and for all women who don’t want to be put in a box and just want to be their authentic selves.”

Leerdam’s words went way beyond speed skating, as she sent a strong message that women can be “soft, strong, disciplined and feminine, all at once.”

The uniform later sold to charity was far more valuable than any other souvenir of sporting greatness. It was a symbol of confidence, individuality, and a point where sport and self-expression intertwined on the Olympic stage.