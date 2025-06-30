Indiana Teen Warns Joey Chestnut as Nathan’s Dog Eating Competition Nears: “Not Getting Sick”

Dogs. Drama. Destiny. That’s the story this 4th of July because the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest is back and bigger (and tastier) than ever. The 109-year-old tradition will take place from 11 am to 1 pm on Friday at the flagship corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues. This year’s main headline? The return of Joey Chestnut, the 16-time champ. After being barred from last year’s contest due to a sponsorship conflict, Chestnut is back with a new three-year deal. His mustard-yellow throne awaits, but can he reclaim it? Or will reigning champ Patrick Bertoletti defend his title? And then… there’s a wildcard.

That surprise challenger is 21-year-old Cameron Meade from Bloomington, Indiana—a rising underdog with a seriously growing appetite for victory. After earning his spot at a Major League Eating qualifier in Shawnee, Kansas, Cameron proved he wasn’t just showing up for fun. He placed second, eating 25 hot dogs in 10 minutes, enough to punch his ticket to Coney Island. But he’s not just here to participate. He’s here with a plan and a target. “I’ll be there taking on Joey Chestnut this 4th of July!” Cameron confidently declared in a recent interview on FOX 32. With guidance from 10-time women’s champion Miki Sudo, who’s been coaching him behind the scenes, Cameron has his eyes firmly set on dethroning the greatest of all time. But… how did his journey start?

It all started in his school dining hall, where his friends were stunned by how much food he could eat. What began as casual laughs over buffet trips soon turned into a phenomenon. His friends even offered $500 to anyone who could out-eat him. Spoiler: No one could. That undefeated run earned him the nickname “Cam Eats,” and soon, he was training like a pro. “That’s when my friends said, ‘You know what, you’ve gotta enter the 4th of July Coney Island contest,'” Cameron says. But what about the pressure?

Despite the looming presence of Joey Chestnut, Cameron isn’t intimidated. In fact, he believes his youth is his edge—he’s the youngest competitor in this year’s lineup. While some competitors collapse after the contest, Cameron insists he doesn’t even feel sick. “I’m not getting sick. I try to walk as much as I can afterward to keep the food from just sitting in my stomach, but no major issues,” he says with a smile. No digestive issues, no fear, just focus, fire, and a hunger to prove himself. Quite literally.

So, as the fireworks begin to crackle and the crowds gather at Coney Island, the world will be watching. Can a 21-year-old from Indiana take down the biggest name in competitive eating? Will “Cam Eats” become a new legend? Well, he might—because he’s got strategy on his mind.

Inside Cameron Meade’s surprisingly scientific hot dog strategy to beat Joey Chestnut

When it comes to strategy, Cameron Meade isn’t winging it; he’s got a plan. His method is all about flow: one hot dog, then the bun (split in half and dipped in water), and repeat. It’s a rhythm he’s practiced again and again, clocking over 30 hot dogs in timed sessions. “Hot dogs are actually really good,” he says in the same interview, half-joking, but also dead serious because enjoying the food, even under pressure, gives him an edge most can’t fake. But his real secret weapon to beat Joey Chestnut?

Discipline. Cameron fasts for two to three days before the contest, surviving on just water, tea, and electrolytes. He trains by chugging water to expand his stomach and mixes in cardio workouts to prep for the 10,000-plus calorie overload. It’s part endurance athlete, part mental game. While others might dread what comes after, Cameron keeps it simple: he trains hard, bounces back fast, and genuinely doesn’t mind the taste of victory, especially when it’s wrapped in a bun. But is it enough to break the world record?

Speaking of elite, Joey Chestnut holds the current world record at 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes at Nathan’s contest and even surpassed that with 83 in a Netflix livestream event last year. Across his career, Chestnut has won 16 Mustard Belt championships, making him the undisputed GOAT in competitive eating. To beat Chestnut, Cameron needs to shatter his own personal best and close a monumental gap. Bertoletti’s winning 58 dogs last year still fell far short. Beating Chestnut is no fluke; it’ll take not just guts and gusto, but near-superhuman pacing, precision, and mental toughness. And while Cameron has the raw talent and strategy, bridging a two-decade empire built on record-breaking performances? That’s the real hot dog hill to climb.