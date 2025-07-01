Is Joey Chestnut American? Everything to Know About His Ethnicity and Religion

Come July 4th, we are once again getting ready to witness the maestro at work, something that we didn’t see in 2024. Endorsement disputes meant the myth, the legend, the special one, Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut, sat out the 2024 Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. But this time, oh, he is so back. “This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life,” the 41-year-old announced on X.

Joey Chestnut has become a symbol for thousands of Americans through his passion and talent as a competitive eater. And his path to stardom started way back in 2005. Once he started to win the famous hot dog contest, which is ritually held on July 4th, he hasn’t stopped. Till 2023, he has won 16 times, becoming the winningest competitive eater of the event.

So, before we get to see the man in action once again in a couple of days, let’s have a look at the lineage of Joey Chestnut and his ethnic roots.

What is Joey Chestnut’s ethnicity?

As a white Caucasian who was born in the United States, it is unlikely that Joey Chestnut is of mixed-race origins. His father left when he was 2. In a July 4 hot dog-eating contest last year at Fort Bliss, Texas, he shared how his father and grandfathers were army men. His grandfather had served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and was there during the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Joey Chestnut’s father and brother also served, with Chestnut Sr. taking part in the Vietnam War. Coming from a long line of patriots who have served for their country, Joey Chestnut falls firmly in the mainstream American (white) context of competitive eating. The surname Chestnut has an Irish or Scottish connection. This may imply Joey Chestnut’s ancestors had crossed the Atlantic and settled in the brave new world.

What is Joey Chestnut’s religion?

Not much is available about the religious inclinations of the man who often immerses himself in philanthropic work. If Joey Chestnut is a man of faith, he keeps it quite reserved and private. His middle name being ‘Christian’ may imply that his parents were religious. He was raised through and through by his mother. And there is no documented evidence of Chestnut participating in religious events. Although he does celebrate Christmas with joyous fervor.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/@joeychestnut

Meanwhile, through his endorsements and other charitable endeavors, the 41-year-old is seen to advocate for food security and support the lives of military families. In 2024 only, his participation in a Hot Dog Eating Contest at Fort Bliss Army base in El Paso, Texas, saw him raise money for Operation Homefront, a nonprofit. In collaboration with Impossible Foods, Chestnut raised $106,000, showing his humanitarian nature and knack for giving back to society.

What is Joey Chestnut’s nationality?

Born on November 25, 1983, in Fulton County, Kentucky, Joey Chestnut is as American as they come. If you want to prove it, he will just invite you to a Hot dog eating contest. We bet you can’t top him. But he still has his fair share of challengers. He grew up in Vallejo, California, as a natural-born U.S. citizen. He went to San Jose University, where he graduated with a degree in civil engineering.

Joey Chestnut is a proud American for whom the July 4th Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest is not just a trophy. It being the most American he can be on the special day.