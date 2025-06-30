Is Joey Chestnut Returning to Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest?

Joey Chestnut really goes hand in hand with the Fourth of July, doesn’t he? When he made a splash on the national scene back in 2007 by taking down Takeru Kobayashi with an impressive 66 hot dogs and buns in just 12 minutes, Chestnut earned the nickname “Jaws” and became a legendary name in the world of competitive eating.

Throughout the years, he accumulated 16 titles at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, breaking world records along the way—like his impressive 76 dogs in 2021 and another 62 in 2023.

During the offseason, he’s not only working on his fitness but also has a knack for engineering and sticks to strict diets while recovering. Last year, everyone in the competitive-eating scene was shocked when Chestnut got banned from Coney Island. The ban came about because of a sponsorship disagreement: Chestnut teamed up with Impossible Foods, and Major League Eating saw them as a rival to Nathan’s famous hot dog brand.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even though he made it clear that he never promoted Impossible’s hot dogs and that Nathan’s was his sole hot dog sponsor, the talks with the contest organizers didn’t work out. Fans came together to support him as he took part in a shorter, five-minute event at Fort Bliss. Meanwhile, newcomer Patrick Bertoletti snagged the Mustard Belt while Chestnut was away.

AD

However, according to ESPN, Joey Chestnut is officially returning to the Nathan’s contest this Fourth of July. After weeks of quiet negotiations, he and Major League Eating have finally sorted things out. The professional eater hopped on X to share, “I’m thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life.”

via Imago Syndication: El Paso Times Competitive eater Joey Jaws Chestnut ate 57 hot dogs in five minutes at Fort Bliss Pop Goes the Fort Fourth of July celebration, beating his four competitors together at 49 hot dogs July 4, 2024. El Paso , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xLuisxTorres/SpecialxtoxthexTimesx USATSI_23683739

This reunion is such a big deal for fans! Even George Shea, the chairman of Major League Eating, got in on the excitement, saying, “I think it’s the return of the greatest competitive eater of all time to the biggest competitive eating event of all time. So I don’t think it gets much bigger in any sport. I mean, this guy is the greatest performer we’ve ever seen in Coney Island and in competitive eating.” There’s definitely a lot of buzz about the professional eater. So, how’s he getting ready for the event?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joey Chestnut is getting himself ready for the big day

Joey Chestnut kicked off his training routine as early as April, practicing full ten-minute contests with hot dogs, water, and some stomach-stretching exercises. He pays attention to both the amount and developing a tolerance for discomfort. “I’m hungry. That’s all it is. I’m staying hungry no matter what. I’m expecting to eat uncomfortable and bloated and I’m ignoring whatever feelings it takes to get there,” said the competitive eater, sharing his mindset before the big day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This simple hunger drives him—it’s like an inner nudge to overlook the pain and keep going, a tactic that has fueled his record-breaking achievements. Chestnut also talked about his unique way of getting ready, saying, “Stay calm. I usually watch some old practices, almost kind of simulated contests just swallowing air, go through the motions. Usually I’m in bed before 9 p.m., wake up about 5 a.m. and start doing stretches and yoga and burping exercises to get my stomach loose and stretched after sleeping.”

Even at 41, he stays sharp and nimble—gearing up to take on challengers like James Webb from Montreal, but above all, he’s focused on conquering his own limits. This mix of determination, habit, and stomach readiness really shows why Chestnut isn’t just returning—he’s eager for that title, and the fans at Coney Island wouldn’t expect anything less.