Prayers Pour In for Brutally Injured Tour de France 2025 Star Undergoing Surgery: “Get Well Soon”

Just days ago, Jasper Philipsen was at the peak of his powers, standing tall on the podium, flashing his smile, and holding his prizes after his Stage 1 win at the Tour de France. Everything was going right for the Belgian sprinter and his Alpecin-Deceuninck team. But sport can be brutal. By Stage 3, joy turned to despair. In the midst of an intense intermediate sprint, Philipsen’s ride came to a violent halt after a crash triggered by Bryan Coquard’s contact with another rider. The result? Philipsen hit the deck hard, skidding across the tarmac and clutching his right shoulder. Just like that, the fan favorite and one of the best sprinters present was out of the race.

The images were tough to watch: his jersey shredded, bloodied elbows, and the green jersey’s hopes fading as he sat in shock by the roadside. Race doctors rushed in and placed his arm in a sling. Despite trying to stay on the bike, he knew it was over. The team’s official post summed it up perfectly: “Joy and sorrow so close together.” Tensions flared post-crash, too, when one of Philipsen’s teammates confronted Coquard in a heated moment. While Coquard apologized and escaped uninjured, the damage was already done. But fans?

Fans held their breath until the UCI WorldTeam cycling team, Alpecin-Deceuninck, shared a powerful Instagram update. “A tough day and a 💔 moment,” it began. Philipsen had undergone successful surgery at AZ Herentals to repair his broken collarbone and damaged AC joint. As they put it, “he underwent a successful surgery last night at AZ Herentals to repair his collarbone and AC joint. Thank you to Dr. Steven and Dr. Tom Claes for their excellent care. 🙏 Now the road to recovery begins, and we’ll be behind him all the way…But losing Jasper wasn’t just tactical; it hit the team emotionally. Van der Poel admitted, “The disappointment is enormous… He’s a friend, not just a teammate.” 💚

Alongside the words, a photo of him was also shared: Philipsen lying in a hospital bed, draped in a beige-striped blanket, hospital gown on, arm in a sling, giving a subtle thumbs-up. His hand was bandaged, his expression calm. It wasn’t a victory pose, but it spoke volumes. It was resilience. It was strength. It was the kind of moment fans rally around.

Jasper Philipsen fans held their breath, then flooded him with strength

When Jasper Philipsen hit the tarmac in Stage 3 of the Tour de France, hearts around the world sank. One fan summed up the collective shock perfectly: “He is my favourite rider and my heart stopped for a moment when I saw him crash 😢 get well soon! 2026 is gonna be his year! 🔥🚀”. And you know what? That might just be true. Philipsen isn’t just a fan favorite, he’s a certified powerhouse.

With 10 Tour de France stage wins under his belt (spanning 2022 to 2025), a green jersey from 2023, and his first-ever yellow jersey after Stage 1 this year, he’s been on a tear. But his dominance doesn’t end there. Remember Milan–San Remo 2024? Fastest edition ever, and Philipsen out-sprinted Michael Matthews to take it. He’s also bagged back-to-back wins at Classic Brugge–De Panne (2023 & 2024), and stood tall at Scheldeprijs in both 2021 and 2023.

Another added, “Get well soon 💪”, while someone else chimed in, “Good luck with the recovery 👑❤️‍🩹.” And yet another simply said what so many felt: “Get Well Soon Jasper! We love you!! 🫶❤️‍🩹✨🙏”. For longtime fans, this wasn’t the first time they’d seen Jasper Philipsen bounce back from setbacks, and it likely won’t be the last.

Jasper Philipsen’s journey has always been about resilience. Back in 2016, as a junior at the World Championships in Doha, he collapsed from severe heat exhaustion and was hospitalized. Fast forward to 2023, he crashed at the Baloise Belgium Tour, walking away with jaw pain, abrasions on his shoulder and elbow, and a cut between two fingers that likely needed stitches, but he kept racing. “My jaw hurts a bit and I have some abrasions on my left elbow and left shoulder”, as noted by Philipsen himself. Then came Nokere Koerse in March 2025, when he hit the ground hard again. This time: bruises, more abrasions, and yet another hand injury needing stitches. No fractures, no excuses. just more grit.

Another Jasper Philipsen fan put it simply but powerfully: “Come back soon! You’ll return even better. 🔥💪” And there’s good reason to believe that. Jasper Philipsen isn’t just riding out short-term success; he’s building a long-term legacy. In June 2024, he extended his contract with Alpecin–Deceuninck through 2028, saying, “I want to keep improving and aim for more wins. The team and I have a clear plan, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together.” That kind of commitment speaks volumes about where his head and heart are at.

Philipsen has never hidden what he’s chasing. His goals include the sport’s biggest prize: a shot at the World Championships. Now, with surgery behind him and recovery underway, fans and teammates alike are hoping that drive hasn’t faded. If anything, it might just burn brighter.

