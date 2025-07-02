Joey Chestnut Admits to Losing Interest in Eating for Two Years After Disgusting Nightmare at Competition: “People Got Sick’’

Joey Chestnut’s amazing journey in competitive eating feels like an epic tale of endurance. Throughout the years, he’s tackled just about every challenge that comes his way—from scarfing down record-breaking amounts of hot dogs at Nathan’s Fourth of July Contest to demolishing ribs, wings, tacos, and so much more.

Nathan’s has seen Chestnut snag over 15 titles, and who could forget his jaw-dropping 76 hot dogs-and-buns record in 2021? He’s really made a name for himself in the world of Major League Eating. Even so, not every contest has been a walk in the park; even the so-called “Greatest Eater of All Time” has faced moments that almost pushed him to his limits.

On the Pardon My Take podcast, Joey Chestnut shared a story, saying, “I did crab cakes in Delaware, and, oh, this casino, they did us dirty. They had them all sitting out there, and they were, uh, as soon as we got on stage, it was, um, you could smell fish, and, like, people got sick during the contest. I got sick right after the contest. It was the closest I’ve ever been to getting disqualified, and, uh, it turned me off to the food for like two years. And so I—it’s weird because, like, it was the grossest contest.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It was pretty unsettling to see his fellow competitors get caught up in that lingering smell of seafood. It was the first time he had come so close to being disqualified—a pretty intense moment for someone who usually dominates the records. His honest description really brings to life the chaos on stage, where the air was heavy not just with the smell, but also with the unease of the sick contestants.

AD

Even the most famous athletes have their off days, and for Chestnut, the situation in Delaware wasn’t really about losing—it was more about facing the boundaries of his body and mind. It actually took him two whole years before he could enjoy crab cakes again, which really shows how much it affected him.

via Imago Credits – Instagram / @deadendbbqetn

Nevertheless, during that day, Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas emerged victorious after a remarkable 12-minute performance of 40 crab cakes. Chestnut was right there in second place with 38 crab cakes, not too far behind. So, what’s he doing to get ready for his latest comeback?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joey Chestnut is ready for his grand comeback

Joey Chestnut is making his return to the Nathan’s contest this Fourth of July! So, what really went down back then? The competitive eater teamed up with Impossible Foods, and suddenly, Major League Eating started viewing them as competition for Nathan’s famous hot dog brand. He made it pretty clear that he never supported Impossible’s hot dogs and that Nathan’s was his only hot dog sponsor, but the talks with the contest organizers didn’t go as planned.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, after discussing for a few weeks, he and Major League Eating have finally sorted everything out. Chestnut took to his social media to share the exciting news, saying, “I’m thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life.”

This announcement really got a lot of fans buzzing about his return. This list also had George Shea, the chairman of Major League Eating, who mentioned, “I think it’s the return of the greatest competitive eater of all time to the biggest competitive eating event of all time. So I don’t think it gets much bigger in any sport. I mean, this guy is the greatest performer we’ve ever seen in Coney Island and in competitive eating.” As the competition approaches, the excitement is building, and we’ll just have to wait and see if Chestnut can snag the crown.