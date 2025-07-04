Joey Chestnut Clears Air on Last Year’s Controversy to Make Honest Confession on Return

In the world of competitive eating, Joey Chestnut is a living legend. With 55 world records under his belt, the 41-year-old California native is quite justifiably in a league of his own. And the famous Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest is his stomping ground. Winning the revered Mustard Yellow Belt a staggering 16 times up till 2023, Chestnut has established himself as the face of the 4th of July mega competition. And yet, his impressive run at the event took a major setback in 2024.

Reportedly, the Major League Eating (MLE) took offense at Chestnut signing a deal with Impossible Foods, a plant-based hot dog brand. Following that, Chestnut was banned from participating in last year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest. It was understandably a blow to the gut. “I was very disappointed to learn from the media today that after nearly 20 years, I am banned from the Nathan’s 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. I love competing in that event,” Joey said, following the ban. But now, he’s ready to move on.

In an article from July 3 by the New York Post, Chestnut addressed his past conflict of interest with the MLE ahead of showing up at the Hudson Yards for this year’s edition. “We didn’t burn any bridges. I love this event. I was willing to keep talking and I’m happy we figured it out,” Chestnut said about how the issue was now in the rearview mirror.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With that, Joey also mentioned that he’s looking forward to reclaiming his high throne at the country’s most popular hot dog-eating contest. “My body feels amazing. Some days, you wake up and your body is not cooperating, but I feel like everything is going well today. I should be able to get that title back,” Chestnut was quoted as saying in the article.

AD

via Imago Credits – Instagram @joeychestnut

However, his road back to the top isn’t going to be an easy one. After all, his age is showing. “… dude, I’m getting older. I’m a little bit fat. So, once I start sweating really hard, I’m in trouble,” Chestnut said about the hurdles en route to his winning Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest this year. Moreover, with Joey previously noting that he somewhat feels like post-Thanksgiving dinner food coma on steroids after competing in Nathan’s, it’s understandable that he’s feeling a little weary about heading back to his familiar pastures.

However, battling through the adversity is the name of the game, and Chestnut isn’t one to throw in the towel.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joey Chestnut is all about walking the long and winding road

In 2007, Joey took the competitive eating community by storm. Defeating the legendary Takeru “The Tsunami” Kobayashi by downing 66 hot dogs and buns in just 12 minutes, he made it clear that a new star had risen unto the MLE skies. Since then, Chestnut has become a sort of benchmark for hot dog eating contests around the world. And he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

via Imago Credits – Instagram @joeychestnut

“Retirement would be death. I’m doing this thing until the wheels fall off, baby,” Chestnut said while appearing in an episode of Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast. He further noted how the Nathan’s Hit Dog Contest “means the world” to him, and he couldn’t be more excited for his imminent comeback. But there’s one last challenge he has to face to reclaim his title: Pat Bertoletti.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bertoletti munched through 58 hot dogs to win the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest in Chestnut’s absence. This year, the 40-year-old knows it’s going to be a tough battle against his storied opponent. But Bertoletti isn’t going to spare any quarters. “You know it’s extra motivation and I’m good friends with Joey, so I’m just happy he’s back,” Pat tried to keep things as lucid as possible ahead of his clash against Joey.

But you can feel the tension in the air on Coney Island. The two MLE stalwarts will soon lock horns in an epic battle of the hot dog contest that will surely keep the fans on their toes. So, which among these two behemoths will you be rooting for come Thursday? Tell us below!