Joey Chestnut on Breaking His Own Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Record This 4th of July: “I’m in Trouble”

Just one update on X from Joey Chestnut was all it took. “I’m thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest.” And just like that, everyone knew that the 2025 edition of the famous contest would once again promise something extraordinary. Because whenever Joey Chestnut is there, world records are on the line.

Well, this time, the record that stands in his way is his own. In 2021, the 41-year-old clinched his 14th Mustard Belt title by finishing a colossal 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. That was about 12,000 calories consumed in 10 minutes. Contractual dispute meant he wasn’t there in 2024. But he’s back, and the big question is whether the 76 mark is in danger. Well, let’s see what the maestro himself has to say.

Appearing on the Pardon My Take podcast on July 2nd, Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut was straight away taken into the record talks. One of the co-hosts asked, “How much further can you push yourself? How much further is within the realm of human possibility to go when it comes to eating hot dogs?” His point being the competitive eater always surprises his spectators. “Every year, I see you eat and I’m like, ‘Well, he’ll never beat that. That’s insane.’ How do you approach that?”

Humbly enough, the 16-time Mustard Belt champ went, “The last record—76 in 10 minutes is a tough record to beat. It’s going to be a hard one.” Continuing, Chestnut actually explained how it’s not as simple as it looks from the other side. “It’ll take perfect conditions, like not too hot, not too windy. If it’s windy, the hot dogs get cold … you have to have enough warmth, like 78 degrees, 75.”

Who knew, right? We just thought competitive eating was a quirky sport that barely needed any technicality, requirements, or finesse. But here’s Joey Chestnut telling us how the ambience impacts his performance. “If it’s kind of dry outside, the buns get stale. So, you need to have, like fast buns and warm dogs. And, uh, not too hot because, dude, I’m getting older. I’m a little bit fat. So, once I start sweating really hard, I’m in trouble.”

via Imago Credits: Instagram @joeychestnut

But hey, at the end of the day, the Kentucky-born Champion is all about his titles and he is ready for the fight. When asked if he is doing anything to prepare for the July 4th event, Chestnut shared, “Oh yeah. Every fifth or sixth day I’m doing practices. And so, I’m in the cycle, I call it. Uh, before every practice there’s a cleanse. After every practice, there’s a recovery period where it’s super high-fiber food trying to get back to normal. And then there’s one day of normal eating. Then there’s the cleanse again. Then another practice.”

And guess what? The Multiple Record Holder is coming along well. “Last two practices, uh, it’s go time. It’s close to breaking records … I’m feeling good.” That’s exactly what everyone wants to hear. Because, come July 4th, when America celebrates, they want to see the legend raising the bar in one of the most American ways possible.

Joey Chestnut expected to dominate again, although the record is another story

When Chestnut wasn’t there in 2024, Patrick Bertoletti took home the Mustard Belt with 58 hot dogs conquered in 10 minutes. In the Women’s Division, Miki Sudo led the way with 51 to her name. Meanwhile, the 16-time Men’s Division Champ was at Fort Bliss, Texas, competing with army men and doing charity work. It all started when Joey Chestnut also allegedly endorsed Impossible Foods, considered a rival to Nathan’s by Major League Eating (MLE).

via Imago Credits: Instagram @joeychestnut

But everything’s cleared up now as the GOAT makes his return in 2025. “I think it’s the return of the greatest competitive eater of all time to the biggest competitive eating event of all time. So I don’t think it gets much bigger in any sport,” MLE chairman George Shea said after Chestnut announced his return. And Shea isn’t wrong. In 2023, when Chestnut ate 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes, the 2nd-best competitor, Geoffrey Esper, managed 49—a 13 hot dog difference.

In 2022, the gap was 15.5 hot dogs, with Chestnut finishing 63 and Esper putting down 47.5. And that has been the narrative lately. In 2021, the gap was a whopping 26 hot dogs—Joey Chestnut hit the world record with 76, while Esper came in second with 50. In fact, in 2020, Chestnut finished 75 hot dogs, while the 2nd-placed competitor, Darron Breeden, managed only 42—a 33 hot dog gap. Not to be taken in a wrong way, but Joey Chestnut is an animal who makes others look like they are not in the same league. But for all his conquests, there are some licks that the American takes.

What’s it like gulping down 76 hotdogs in 10 minutes? “Most people relate to feeling really bloated and tired after Thanksgiving. It’s kind of like that, except really, really bad,” Chestnut once said to Business Insider. Well, the thing is that the 16-time Champ wants to be here. He feels at home when he participates in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. And he is darn good at it.