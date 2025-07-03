Joey Chestnut Reveals Retirement Truth Ahead of 2025 Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest

Last year, Joey Chestnut expressed his dismay after getting banned from a contest he had dominated for years. “I was gutted to learn from the media that after 19 years I’m banned from the Nathan’s July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest,” Chestnut wrote on X. It turned out that partnering with rival brand Impossible Foods, who make plant-based meats (including hot dogs), didn’t sit too well with Nathan’s organizers. However, things are different this year.

With the ban no longer in effect, the 41-year-old competitive eater is ready to take the stage once again on the 4th of July. And this time the ‘Greatest Eater in the World’ is coming back with a vengeance. The 41-year-old, who set the record at 76 hot dogs and buns at Nathan’s in 2021, is looking to break it. Yet that’s not the only big announcement competitive eater has made ahead of the Friday contest.

Joey Chestnut gave fans a glimpse into his mindset ahead of the record-breaking attempt while appearing on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast. That’s because despite his age, the 55-time world record setter has no plans of slowing down, well beyond the Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest. “Retirement would be death,” Chestnut said on the podcast. “I’m doing this thing until the wheels fall off, baby.”

AD

This story is developing…