Lexi Rodriguez Makes Triumphant VNL Debut as USA Volleyball Honors Nebraska Legend

Lexi Rodriguez couldn’t have scripted a better debut for Team USA at the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL). Stepping onto the court in Belgrade against Serbia on June 18, she delivered a defensive run that helped the U.S. claw back from the brink for a dramatic 3-2 comeback win. Her 17 digs, most in the match, weren’t just stats; they were momentum-shifting that saw the Americans dig deep for the victory.

Just weeks later, a post by Avid Volley on X highlighted what volleyball fans already felt: Rodriguez is in elite company. They shared a pic which showed “USA Women’s National Team — BEST RECEIVERS in the VNL Group Stage Since 2021,” placing her among top-tier names, including Justine Wong-Orantes. Rodriguez’s 2.41 passing rating in 2025 now sits alongside Wong-Orantes’ 2.43 and 2.34 marks from 2024 and 2023, respectively. The caption? “Lexi Rodríguez joins some elite company after her VNL group stage performance 👀.” A quiet debut? Far from it.

Her performance went beyond the box score. With a 56% positive reception rate and 54% dig efficiency, Rodriguez brought calm to a U.S. team that had struggled to find rhythm in the opening week of the VNL (finishing 1–3). The former Nebraska Cornhusker didn’t just hold her ground; she elevated everyone around her, making tough pickups look effortless.

