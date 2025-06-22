Mystik Dan vs. Sierra Leone’s Kentucky Derby Rematch Sparks $1 Million Showdown Debate

“The first three-horse #KyDerby photo finish since Jet Pilot, Phalanx, and Faultless in 1947,” wrote the official Kentucky Derby page as they posted the moment that captured the phot finish at the 2024 Derby. It showed what no fan or even the announcers could see when horses crossed the line. Mystik Dan had beaten Sierra Leone by a nose, who beat Forever Young by an even closer margin.

It’s been over a year since that fateful, historic day at Churchill Downs. While neither Mystik Dan nor Sierra Leone could run in this year’s Kentucky Derby, the horses are getting a much-awaited epic rematch. “Mystik Dan – Sierra Leone Rematch!” posted the Derby’s X handle, after Dan and Leone drew 5th and 4th post positions, respectively, for the $1 Million Stephen Foster Stakes on Saturday, June 28.

So not only will the old rivals run with a million dollars at stake, they’ll launch into the race side by side at Churchill Downs this coming Saturday. Needless to say, the fans are super excited to see the former Kentucky Derby champion and the challenger who nearly won the title, run it back. And they are already picking favorites. “This is going to be fun!!!! I’m betting on Mystik Dan for sure,” commented one fan.

AD

This story is developing…