Nebraska Volleyball Star Reveals Epic Practice Fail Days Before Big Ten Season

Last year, the Nebraska Volleyball and the Louisville Cardinals gave fans a thrilling start to the 2024 volleyball season. The Huskers kicked things off, beating Kentucky 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20). Meanwhile, Dani Busboom Kelly’s Cardinals took down Wisconsin in four, posting 18-25, 25-17, 26-24, and 25-20 on the scoreboard. This year, Coach Kelly is with Nebraska.

In her first season as Nebraska’s head coach, DBK and the Huskers have a lot to prove. So, the team wasted no time as practice for the AVCA First Serve Showcase officially kicked off. However, even the best teams and the most consistent players sometimes make mistakes. And that’s exactly what happened to the Huskers’ star middle blocker while trying to pull off a routine dig.

Earlier, Nebraska Volleyball star Andi Jackson shared a hilarious fail moment while attempting a move she’s pulled off countless times in high-stakes matches. While practicing their five-on-five play on the court, Jackson tried to keep the ball alive after one player spiked it from the other side of the net. In fact, she wasn’t even the first one to make contact.

While the footage didn’t catch who first flung the ball, Jackson tried to send it backward as it went out of bounds. Unfortunately, and comically, the back pass hit the 20-year-old in her own face, and immediately, almost everyone on the court lost it. Thankfully, the middle blocker has no problems laughing at herself sometimes, as she posted it on TikTok with a hint of sarcasm.

“D1 athlete btw,” the Nebraska Volleyball star wrote while posting the hilarious clip. However, libero Laney Choboy showed that the whole team, despite laughing, understood it was a mishap. “YK what? It happens sometimes,” she commented on Jackson’s TikTok. So, it seems that last year’s semifinalists are not under too much pressure. What’s more? This clip isn’t the only thing that gives that impression.

Nebraska Volleyball’s surprise outing

On August 3, Coach Dani Busboom Kelly shared pictures from her outing with the girls. “The perfect way to end the summer,” the official Huskers IG handle announced while sharing snapshots from the outing. Meanwhile, Dani Busboom Kelly uploaded an Instagram story titled “Nebraska volleyball lake day,” where a Husker tried wake surfing, while others cheered on from the boat.

“Thank you to the Tex family for hosting our team and making us feel at home!” the official Huskers IG page added in their caption to thank their hosts. Yet, Don Tex revealed that “It was our honor and pleasure, what a wonderful group of girls and coaches. We enjoyed it very much,” on his Facebook post about the outing. It’s safe to say this was a much-needed break for the Nebraska volleyball team.

Since their two spring games against Illinois and Kansas, the Huskers have been busy with camps and the Big Ten Volleyball Media Days. A mini vacation ahead of their grueling practice session for the August 22 season kickoff doesn’t hurt. Back in March, the entire team did something similar when they traveled to Hawaii with Coach Kelly.

Nebraska Volleyball followed up that trip with spring game victories. So the question is, will they follow this one up with another success on Day 1 of the AVCA First Serve Showcase? Well, DBK and the girls would surely hope so. That being said, Andi Jackson will be extra careful not to mess up during their season opener, because Pittsburgh will make them pay.